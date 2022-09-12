Armscor continues with efforts to exploit defence IP

Armscor is slowly moving forward with efforts to commercialise South African defence industry intellectual property (IP), with the industry able to submit expressions of interest at the end of the financial year.

This emerged from an Armscor briefing to Parliament at the end of August. The state defence materiel organisation explained that the Department of Defence (DoD), through the National Defence Industry Council (NDIC) is committed to supporting the revival of the local defence industry by granting access to non-sensitive DoD IP for exploitation.

“Armscor is currently developing a model to be followed for providing access to DOD IP,” it stated. “As part of the development of the DoD IP exploitation model for Industry, Armscor has commenced with the process of identifying and classifying DoD IP into a number of categories i.e. sovereign, strategic and non-sensitive IP. Due consideration is given to national security imperatives, therefore sovereign and secret technologies will be excluded from this exercise.”

Armscor said it is envisaged that upon approval, the industry will be invited to participate by submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI). “The approval process will also be developed with the DoD being the final approving authority. Once approved industry will be invited to express interest at the end of the financial year.”

Armscor is mandated to hold and manage all Department of Defence IP rights on its behalf. “The Armscor Act empowers Armscor to exploit such commercial opportunities as may arise out of Armscor’s duty to acquire defence materiel or manage technology projects, subject to the approval of the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans…Armscor has in the execution of its legislated mandate developed an IP Policy and IP Exploitation Strategy which were approved by the Armscor Board of Directors,” the entity stated.

Armscor’s IP Policy and IP Exploitation Strategy target both local and international entities in exploiting DoD IP. Local collaborators include the local defence industry, defence evaluation and research institutes, Exempted Micro Enterprise (EMEs) and Qualifying Small Enterprise (QSEs).

The South African defence industry made a presentation to the National Defence Industry Council in October 2021 on the need for DoD IP commercialisation. Armscor was then tasked with developing a commercial exploitation process for the industry.

More than five years ago Armscor announced plans to increase the income earned from the commercialisation of intellectual property as part of its revenue generation strategy. A study done by Armscor in 2016 showed that the then portfolio of IP was worth more than R400 billion if industrialised. This could create at least 10 000 direct jobs and 40 000 indirect jobs.







Armscor is also working with Denel on commercialising IP, namely its data packs, and Denel has been auditing this with Armscor.