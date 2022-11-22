Armscor CEO maintains AAD “recovery” exhibition exceeded expectations

With what was dubbed the “recovery show” done and dusted, the focus is now on the not-too-distant horizon that is September 2024.

That’s when the next Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition will be centre stage at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof, hosted by Armscor.

Looking back on this year’s AAD, hosted by AMD (SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association), as well as some crystal ball gazing, Armscor chief executive Solomzi Mbada writes in the defence and security acquisition agency’s latest newsletter that AAD 2022 “exceeded all expectations”.

This was evidenced by “positive participation in both the exhibition and air show across categories including exhibitors, trade visitors, foreign delegations, air forces and the general public”.

Coming in the wake of the unfortunate but necessary postponement brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, AAD 2022 was “a showcase of the indomitable human spirit to recover and re-emerge stronger”.

“Armscor, together with our partners, are proud to have hosted the 11th edition of AAD from 21 to 25 September at AFB Waterkloof. It is the biggest defence and aerospace exhibition on the African continent and has – over the years – provided a platform for the unveiling of cutting edge technologies.

“The exhibition brings together key role players in the aerospace and defence industries to showcase capabilities and demonstrate expertise in providing solutions to complex problems. It plays a significant role in boosting the local economy through the South African defence industry (SADI) and allows local industry to benchmark itself against global counterparts and competitors.”

This publication received comment from exhibitors and visitors with both positive and negative messages for exhibition organisers to take note of.

Missing this year was the exhibition catalogue with a number of people pointing out it remained a handy reference “long after” AAD was over. It was subsequently published on the AAD website and can be found here.

defenceWeb also received comment about the “extra-wide” passages between indoor exhibition stands with at one saying “it made movement easier, but showed there were fewer exhibitors than previously”.







Retired SA Air Force (SAAF) officers – to a man – said it was “good to see Gripen flying” at the air show. This after a more than 12 month grounding of the South African Air Force’s Swedish-built jet fighters pending contractual agreement for maintenance. Another air show highlight was in-flight refuelling of a US Air Force (USAF) Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk from a HC-130J Super Hercules.