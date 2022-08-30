Armscor aims to be prime contractor for SA defence industry

Part of its efforts to raise much-needed capital sees Armscor planning to become a prime contractor and facilitator for the South African defence industry and engaging with foreign militaries needing equipment that can be provided by the domestic industry.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) was informed of this development last week during an Armscor presentation that also provided an update on Hoefyster, the long-running State Capture affected project to provide a new infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) to the SA Army. Committee members were also given some insight into Armscor’s thinking around intellectual property exploitation as regards the South African defence industry (SADI).

On what it called “foreign contract sourcing”, Armscor indicated it “intends to act as prime contractor for required systems”. If approval is given it will contract South African industry to provide sub-systems for “total required systems”.

Armscor will manage system integration and final delivery to what the presentation called “prospective foreign clients”.

The presentation indicated foreign requirements for execution on a government to government basis are “currently being followed with the intention of submitting offers”.

The presentation notes further: “Should Armscor succeed in winning contracts for any large foreign requirements, it will not only improve Armscor’s own financial situation, but will also provide significant workload for a large number of local companies and especially SMMEs. It will furthermore facilitate maintenance of specialised local capabilities currently threatened as a result of the decrease in local defence spending”.

The unofficial announcement of, hopefully, a new revenue source for Armscor comes in the wake of previous plans to sweat assets and registering as a United Nations (UN) vendor.

As part of asset sweating, Armscor planned to develop a conference centre on land adjacent to its Erasmusrand headquarters. Better utilisation of Armscor facilities such as Alkantpan in the Northern Cape and Gerotek west of Pretoria was supposedly going to see accommodation, including lodges, built to attract users to the facilities, especially the remotely situated Alkantpan test range. There was, at one stage, talk of putting up a headquarters building for Defence Intelligence on the Gerotek site.

In June this year, Armscor informed defenceWeb it decided against “renewing membership” of the UN vendor list in September 2021. This, Group Executive: Corporate Support Advocate Ndodomzi Mvambo, said was because “no value was derived from the partnership”.

The second Armscor newsletter of this year had it the symposium was “crucial in showcasing Armscor’s capabilities, promoting and positioning its products as a solution to UN peacekeeping operations”. Strategic collaboration with other African countries was listed as an objective to assist in “achieving and maintaining long term financial sustainability” for the State-owned enterprise (SOE) that resorts in Thandi Modise’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans.