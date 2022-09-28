Another attempted DoD fraud condemned

The senior communicator in the Department of Defence (DoD) condemns – in indignant terms – a fraudulent procurement document which stoops as low as using the Secretary for Defence’s (SecDef’s) name to further its nefarious aim.

The document, according to head of communications Siphiwe Dlamini, claims to originate from the DoD central procurement service centre and carries the “official logos” of the DoD and the SA Army and names Secretary for Defence Gladys Kudjoe. It “indicates” a company, named as Custom Design House, is to supply 50 000 respiratory masks at a cost of R862 500 to the DoD.

“The DoD distances SecDef and all entities in the department [of Defence] from this request. The use of SecDef’s name is an attempt to fraudulently obtain money from the department.

“The department takes a dim view of such behaviour and states SecDef has nothing to do with procurement of any goods or services, nor calling for procurement of such a service. We condemn the abuse of the name of the SecDef in an attempt to defraud the department. Behaviour of this kind has been noticed throughout government departments and entities where fraudulent attempts to swindle government of monies have been made (sic).







“The business community is advised to ensure all procurement documents are verified with the Central Procurement Service Centre (CPSC) tender invitation office at EcoPark, Centurion in Pretoria on (012) 649 6682 for authentication purposes,” Dlamini’s statement reads.