Another Army bakery opens for business

SA Army bakery number eight is up and running at the landward force support base in Kimberley.

The latest addition to the Northern Cape base facilities is named the Kitlano Bakery (“unity” in Tswana) and forms part of a five component project.

Along with the bakery, which as with other operational bakeries on SA Army sites, will supply bread to units on and around the base, are a laundry, barbershop, “saloon” and coffee shop, Captain Mammule Kgaladi, Army Support Formation communication officer, reports for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

The additions to base facilities were taken into service with a parade followed by unveiling of plaques and a ribbon cutting to officially declare them open.

As far as can be ascertained, the Army now boasts eight bakeries and what can be termed ancillary facilities at support bases in the Western Cape (Cape Town), Eastern Cape (Gqeberha), North West (Potchefstroom), Gauteng (Garrison in Thaba Tshwane and Lenz in Johannesburg), Limpopo (Polokwane) and Mpumalanga (Nelspruit). Replying to a Parliamentary question, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise said in June another three army bakeries were coming, including one at Kimberley. The others will be in Bloemfontein and Durban.

Modise assured her questioner no public funds are used for the bakeries. “All were established with non-public funds,” read Modise’s response. She further qualified funding, saying funds “from the combined clubs” were used, presumably a reference to contributions from mess associations or clubs, stokvels or other personnel efforts, possibly including regimental funds.







The cost of baking a single loaf of bread in a military bakery is, according to the Minister, between R5 and R6. Expectations are the bakery project, when fully operational will provide cost savings and ensure a certain level of self-sustenance for particularly the landward force.