Angolan Navy to receive corvettes from Abu Dhabi Ship Building under billion euro deal

Angola has signed a 1 billion euro deal with the United Arab Emirate’s Edge group that will see Edge subsidiary Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) deliver a fleet of corvettes to the Angolan Navy.

The “landmark” contract, announced on 20 February to coincide with the IDEX defence show (20-24 February), will see the construction of “a fleet” of 71 metre BR71 Mk II corvettes.

Khalid Al Breiki, President – Platforms & Systems, Edge said: “Signing a EUR1 billion defence export deal represents a momentous achievement for Edge as well as ADSB. This demonstrates our strategic approach and steadfast commitment to increasing national exports in line with the UAE Leadership’s directive.”

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “The BR71 Mk II corvette is a highly advanced vessel capable of performing multiple missions to secure Angola’s 1 600 km coastline. We look forward to fulfilling the Angolan Navy’s operational requirements and strengthening their naval capabilities while expanding ADSB’s avenues of growth.”

The Combattante BR71 Mk II an advanced variant of the Baynunah class (BR 71 design) corvette developed by French shipyard CMN, a part of Privinvest Shipbuilding Group. The vessel is designed for littoral warfare defence operations against air and surface threats, patrolling tasks, law enforcement and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

It has a crew of 50 and maximum speed of 30 knots, with range of 2 500 nautical miles at 12 knots. Four MTU engines drive two steering and two booster water-jets. It can accommodate a 5 ton class helicopter on a rear deck and two six metre RHIBs. Primary weapon is a 76 or 57 mm cannon, backed by two 20 or 30 mm cannons. It can also launch Exocet anti-ship missiles and well as surface-to-air missiles.

Edge described the BR71 Mk II corvette as a highly sophisticated vessel fitted with advanced mission systems including a 3D radar, electronic warfare suite, secure communications, a main gun, and surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems.

Operating from a 330 000 square metre shipyard in Abu Dhabi, ADSB builds corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol boats for military customers, and commercial vessels for the oil services industry. The company also offers a full range of maintenance, repair and refit, upgrade and conversion, as well as design and engineering consultancy services. ADSB has built half a dozen Baynunah class corvettes for the UAE Navy, with the lead ship constructed in France by CMN.

It is not clear if the BR71 Mk II contract follows on from a 495 million 2016 contact between Angola and Privinvest that was to see the establishment of a shipyard in Angola and the supply of several naval vessels. It is believed the 2016 deal was scaled back significantly following pressure from the IMF – Angola did, however, take delivery of three HSI 32 high-speed patrol craft from CMN. Two patrol vessels were also apparently due to be delivered.







Privinvest has facilities and shipyards in a number of countries including France (Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie – CMN), Germany (German Naval Yards Kiel) and the Middle East.