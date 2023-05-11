AMD calls for defence industry input ahead of lekgotla

The South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) is gearing up for an Industry Lekgotla to be hosted by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, and is looking for input from industry before the event takes place next month.

AMD said that Modise has directed that the lekgotla, postponed from last year, be convened as soon as practically possible and this will most likely take place in June, although a firm date has yet to be determined.

“In order to ensure that the Lekgotla is a success, in as far as the issues covered and its outcomes, we have been requested to provide inputs into the topics that the Lekgotla must address. This Lekgotla will provide an opportunity for the SA Defence Industry (SADI) to engage senior government officials, led by Members of Cabinet,” AMD said.

“In light of the above, the AMD Office is kindly requesting Industry to provide inputs and/or proposals on topics to be addressed at the Lekgotla. Each proposal must be accompanied by a brief explanation or description of the issue and proposed solution.”

AMD requested that this information reaches its offices on or before Monday 15 May.

Input can be sent to Sandile Ndlovu, Interim Executive Director: AMD, as follows:

+27 79 891 9111

+27 12 752 5880/2

[email protected]

The Industry Lekgotla was originally scheduled for April 2022 but did not happen due to key principals being tied up. Indications were that up to 200 participants would be part of the lekgotla. Included were the Defence and Military Veterans Minister and Deputy Thabang Makwetla and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan along with both Parliamentary defence oversight committees, policymakers, academics and industry representatives.

The lekgotla will examine challenges faced by the local defence industry, including reduced revenue, red tape, shrinking skills base, challenges at Denel, and reduced local defence spending.