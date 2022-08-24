AMD announces new board

The South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) has announced a new board of directors and chairperson who will steer the industry body over the next couple of years.

The new board was elected at AMD’s annual general meeting on 9 June, after which there was a special sitting of the board, and the new office bearers were confirmed.

Leading the board is Nombasa Ndlhovu, who was previously the Chairperson of the AMD National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) Task Team. There she was instrumental in working with the Directorate Conventional Arms Control (DCAC) and NCACC in unlocking Category A&B exports to the Middle East (Category A comprises sensitive controlled items such as combat aircraft, explosives, tanks etc. while Category B comprises handheld and portable assault weapons with a calibre under 12.7 mm).

Ndlhovu has also been very crucial in establishing a communication channel between AMD (as industry representatives) and the NCACC, which culminated in a meeting between Industry representatives and the Chair of the NCACC, explained Sandile Ndlovu, AMD Interim Executive Director.

The new Deputy Chairperson of AMD is Deon Olivier (Chief Executive of Hensoldt Optronics), while Honorary Secretary is Brigadier General (ret) Damian De Lange (CEO of Twiga), and Honorary Treasurer is Sefale Monsti (Executive Director of Montsi Investments).

AMD directors for 2022 to 2024 are:

Umkhombe Marine’s Nombasa Ndhlovu (AMD Chairperson)

Denel’s William Hlakoane (AMD Chairperson Policy and Strategy)

GEW Technologies’ Hennie Venter

Hensoldt Optronics’ Sihle Mayisela (AMD REMCO Chairperson)

Paramount’s Rob Kihn

Reutech’s Trevor Raman

Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s Jan-Patrick Helmsen

Saab Grintek Defence’s Dr Nivan Moodley

Sandock Austral Shipyard’s Dr MC Zondi (AMD Chairperson: Innovation and Future Defence Committee)

DCD Protected Mobility’s Cornelius Grundling

Etion Create’s Petrus Pelser

ICP’s Frans Toerien

Thales SA Systems’ Johan Agenbag

Global Command and Control Technologies’ Ratilal Rowji

GRIMMS’ Shafiek Hendricks

Areta Holdings’ Zane Cleophas (AMD Chairperson: Space Committee)

OTT Solutions’ Andre Olivier

Imperial Armour’s Louisa Garland-Els (AMD Chairperson: Marketing Committee)

GAC Laser’s Nico Troostheide

FIMM Tech’s Idah Mabaso (AMD Chairperson: NIP/DIP)

North Park Telecoms’ Jacob Mohlamme (AMD Chairperson: BEE SMME Skills Development)

Black Capital Holdings’ Buti Ramfolo (AMD Chairperson: Arms Control)

Rheinmetall Denel Munitions’ Admiral (ret) Robert Higgs (AMD Chairperson: Manufacturing Committee)

Fuchs’ Marcus Capuzzimati (AMD Chairperson: Risk and Audit committee)

The new AMD board is embarking on a Strategic Planning Session to come up with a Programme of Action for the next two years, and this will include things like implementing the Aerospace & Defence Masterplan; holding an Industry Lekgotla with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Defence; exhibiting at exhibitions and trade shows; helping organise the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition; and establishing a Task Team to investigate the state of the industry and ways to take it forward.

“AMD has been the sole voice of Industry over the past 30 years and we have managed to do just that, represent industry well,” Ndlovu told defenceWeb. “With the work of the Task Team now complete, we intend to develop a strategy that will take us to the next 30 years of selfless representation of the Aerospace and Defence industry.

AMD is not the only organisation representing the sector, and co-exists with other organisations like CAMASA (Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa), CAASA (Commercial Aviation Association of Southern Africa), and the Drone Council. However, AMD represents over 70% of Directorate for Conventional Arms Control (DCAC) registered companies and represents well over 75% of Armscor spending (over 75% of the Armscor acquisition budget is on AMD members).







Ndlovu higlights the fact that AMD is the only government recognised organisation for the sector “and as such this makes AMD a very attractive proposition for companies who are look for representation and a home to belong to. We should also note that within AMD we have SAAMDEC. The Export Council is the only export council for the sector, in line with the DTIC principle of One Export Council One Sector. This therefore means the Export Council is responsible for all companies within the aerospace and defence sector, irrespective of their affiliations. This therefore means the potential membership of the Export Council is much broader than just AMD Members.”