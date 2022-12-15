All-round thanks for selfless service by soldiers from Modise and top SANDF generals

The trio at the top of government’s defence structure – Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise; SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya and Chief of Staff Major General Michael Ramantswana – acknowledge the service of those in uniform and PSAP (Public Service Act personnel) in three separate year-end messages.

In her message, Modise notes “a debt of gratitude” is due for “always rising to the occasion in the country’s times of need”.

She assures the wider government defence personnel contingent they are “always bearers of hope and re-assurance to South Africans that we are stronger every time we act together”.

Maphwanya, in his missive, states “I have never been more proud and privileged to command a resilient and dedicated armed force than in recent times”.

The lone general in the SANDF noted further “it is important to acknowledge the selfless support of our PSAP to military troops in their national security mission and their patriotic duty”.

“You stood firm and were equal to the task on many occasions during what seemed to be a Herculean task to shield our fellow citizens from the claws of anarchy and deadly natural disasters.

“And when we sent you to the frontlines to lessen the burden of despair on our fellow citizens, you performed your duties beyond expectations and, together with the people of South Africa, managed to keep our nation’s torch of hope alight.”

Recently appointed two-star Ramantswana is also fulsome in praising the commitment and dedication of those in the SANDF and the Department of Defence (DoD).

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve among the most patriotic and resourceful soldiers our country has ever produced. Our soldiers marched on and selflessly sprang to action at our country’s darkest hours during the nationwide lockdown, unrests and devastating floods that ravaged parts of our country”.

“As a cohesive military force, supported by our civilian component, you stood firm and delivered on the mandate the people of South Africa charged you with. The selfless service that saw you put your lives on the line for our country’s national security can never go unnoticed. South Africans owe you a debt of gratitude.”





