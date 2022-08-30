African customers order Aresa patrol boats

Spain’s Aresa Shipyard has been awarded contracts to build nine new boats for unnamed African countries.

Fresh on the heels of supplying boats to the Nigerian Navy, Aresa recently announced that several African clients have ordered nine Aresa 1300 Sentinel II vessels.

The first five are already in production and will be delivered between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Aresa explained that the 1300 Sentinel II is built entirely out of naval aluminium, and has integral armour built into the main cabin. It is powered by outboard motors for ease of handling and maintenance, and is equipped with sensors like thermal and night vision cameras.

With four outboard engines, the Sentinel II has a top speed of 55-60 knots.

“It is the definitive tool to tackle all types of coastal surveillance missions at high speeds, with total protection for your crew and a high level of comfort in the most adverse conditions,” Aresa Shipyard said. “The Aresa Sentinel model is mainly used for missions to protect strategic installations, coastal and port areas, and inspections and control in any coastal area.”

Aresa specialises in the construction, repair, and maintenance, services, and marketing of vessels up to 60 meters in length in composite materials and marine aluminium. It has built more than 1 200 vessels over the last sixty years.

The company has also supplied a number of vessels to African military customers, including the Senegal Maritime Police (15 Aresa 1200 Coastal Patrol vessels in the 1990s), Cameroon (17 military vessels in the 2010s), Angola Maritime Police and Nigerian Navy.

In September 2021, Aresa said four 17 metre long Aresa 1700 inshore patrol boats had been shipped to the Nigerian Navy after the conclusion of sea trials, commissioning etc. Aresa announced the launch of the first Aresa 1700 Fighter II vessel (P494) for Nigeria in April 2021.







Nigeria has previously acquired Aresa vessels, notably for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Four Aresa 300 Sentinels are in service with NIMASA. This version has four 300 hp outboard engines, giving a top speed of 55 knots and range of 350 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots.