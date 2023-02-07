Africa is less safe and secure than ten years ago

Almost 70% of Africa’s population lives in a country where the security and rule of law environment is worse in 2021 than in 2012, mostly driven by a worsening security situation, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation has said in its latest report.

The declining trajectory of security and the rule of law has hindered governance progress over the decade, the 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance has found. “Compared to ten years ago, levels of violence against civilians and armed conflicts are much higher. There have been 23 successful and attempted coups on the African continent since 2012. This concerning situation has worsened with the advent of COVID-19 – with the pace of decline in key security-related indicators accelerating between 2019 and 2021.”

Between 2017 and 2021, the pace of decline has worsened. Only five countries – Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia and Zimbabwe – have improved their Security & Rule of Law scores since 2012, with none managing to sustain progress in all over the latest five years, the Foundation reports.

Since 2012, the main drivers of the deteriorating security situation on the continent have been a rise in violence against civilians as well as in armed conflicts. The Foundation mentions recurring coups in the Sahel as a concern over the last decade.

Between 2012 and 2022, there have been 29 coups worldwide, both successful and attempted, and 23 of them have been in Africa. These coups mainly occurred in the Sahel region, with Mali, Burkina Faso and Sudan experiencing the largest number of successful coups. Mali has suffered from three coups since 2012 and both Mali and Burkina Faso have suffered from violence against civilians.

In addition to coups, a growing trend in Africa has been a surge in protests over the last three years, related to elections, governance and constitutional changes. These protests have heavily involved young people challenging the status quo, especially in Sudan, Nigeria and Guinea.

In Somalia, protests and demonstrations have called for elections, while in Sudan protests have focused on regime change since the miliary coup of 2021. In Guinea, a constitutional crisis surrounding a third presidential term has sparked outrage and in Nigeria, youth-led protestors have called for an end to police brutality.

A number of these protests have seen violence against protestors. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), excessive force has been used by security forces and the police against protestors in 248 protests across Africa in 2022. In comparison, excessive force was used in 139 protests in 2021. This number has risen from the start of the decade which saw only 46 protests with excessive force, to reach a peak of 348 in 2016.

Eastern Africa has seen the greatest number of protests where excessive force has been used, accounting for more than all the other regions combined. Out of the 191 protests with excessive force, 165 of them took place in Sudan. Out of the 165 protests in Sudan that saw the use of excessive force, 146 were led by ‘Resistance Committees’. These committees have been organising since the military coup on 25 October 2021, with the aim of pushing the military to hand over power to civilian rule. The groups formed at neighbourhood level first in Khartoum and then in other cities in Sudan.

Somalia records the second most protests met with excessive force in Eastern Africa after Sudan, with the use of live bullets in all protests across the country. In 2022, seven out of ten protests in Somalia were related to elections. In the unrecognised state of Somaliland, which had presidential elections scheduled for 13 November 2022, protests led by the majority opposition parties calling for elections to be held without delay ended with live bullets being used against protestors. In three of the six protests in Somaliland, protesters were killed. The use of excessive force at protests reached a peak in Somalia in 2020. Of the 11 that took place, nine saw the use of live bullets or protestors being shot at.







The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) is published every two years and measures African governance performance. The latest report, published in January, noted that more than half of Africa’s population lives in a country where overall governance has improved between 2012 and 2021 but a decade of governance progress threatened by worsening security, democratic backsliding, and COVID-19.