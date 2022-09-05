Aerospace & Defence Masterplan a top priority for new AMD board

Implementation of the Aerospace & Defence Masterplan is a top priority for the newly appointed board of the SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD), which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The new board was elected at the association’s AGM in June, and will be led for the next two years by Nombasa Ndlhovu, who previously chaired the AMD National Conventional Arms Control Committee Task Team, where she helped unlock stalled exports to the Middle East.

The new board is embarking on a Strategic Planning Session to come up with a programme of action for the next two years. Sandile Ndlovu, AMD Interim Executive Director, told defenceWeb that the Aerospace & Defence Masterplan remains relevant and will form part of the priorities for the AMD board.

Another key priority is addressing the decade-long decline in industry revenue and local demand, which Ndlovu says is the biggest challenge the industry is facing, and which needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“Another challenge confronting industry is the inability to successfully influence our decision makers – to take decisions that will aide not only our industry but our country as well. Everything else is symptomatic of these two challenges. If we can improve our ability to influence and engage our leaders, we will then be able to solve other problems that are confronting our sector,” he maintains.

One of the ways in which AMD will engage with leadership, as well as industry, is through the Industry Lekgotla. This was supposed to happen in April, with participation from the Defence and Military Veterans Minister and Deputy (Thandi Modise and Thabang Makwetla) and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan along with other key decision-makers. However, it did not take place due to “key principals being tied up”.

Ndlovu emphasised that the Lekgotla “is still firmly on our radars” and a new date is expected to be announced at a later stage so the ‘brains’ of the defence sector can come together to investigate solutions to defence sector problems.

As AMD celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, it has appointed a task team (led by Reunert’s Peter van der Bijl) to look at what the industry is like today and come up with proposals on how AMD can continue to be relevant to the industry. The Task Team has concluded its work, and its report will feature heavily on AMD’s plan of action that will be adopted at the next AMD Strategic Planning Session.

Ndlovu said the AMD of today is totally different from the one of 30 years ago, as the sector has undergone a massive transformation. Over this period it has made some important strides, including the establishment of some of the most important industry structures, such as SAAMDEC (AMD Export Council), the Defence Industry Fund (DIF), National Defence Industry Council (NDIC) and Defence Sector Charter Council, which were created largely through AMD efforts.

“AMD has been the sole voice of Industry over the past 30 years and we have managed to do just that, represent industry well. With the work of the Task Team now complete, we intend to develop a strategy that will take us to the next 30 years of selfless representation of the Aerospace and Defence industry,” Ndlovu told defenceWeb.

As part of its efforts to promote the industry, AMD will continue to take part in conferences, defence committee meetings, state visits, exhibitions and trade missions. AMD is the Lead Partner in the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition organising committee, and as such is playing a large role in the organisation of Africa’s largest defence trade show. This runs from 21 to 25 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria – Ndlovu is confident this edition of AAD “will be the best yet.”







defenceWeb has been appointed to produce the Show Daily Magazine for AAD 2022. The magazines will be in digital format and will be shared with every exhibitor, visitor and delegate. To contribute editorial content, contact [email protected] or to advertise contact [email protected]