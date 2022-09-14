Advanced technologies in the South African defence sector to be showcased at AAD

South Africa has developed numerous cutting-edge technologies and has many competitive products, such as in the fields of artillery, self-protection systems, mine-detection vehicles, secure communications, electronic warfare and radar systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and guided weapons. Many of these will be showcased at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition next week.

Although the South African defence budget has been shrinking over the years, and is now less than 1% of GDP against the international average of 2%, the domestic industry is largely exporting to survive and continues to develop world class defence equipment. The AAD organisers believe this will be of interest to those attending the 2022 edition of AAD, which runs from 21 to 25 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Of special interest to foreign delegations is the technology being developed in South Africa that merely lacks the funding to be completed, and which investment and partnerships could complete. There are a number of local companies that have developed or started to develop many cutting-edge and world-leading products and systems, but in many cases been forced to abandon them or put them on hold due to funding restrictions.

On the munitions side, weapons like the Kentron precision strike Multipurpose Stand-Off Weapon (MUPSOW) and TORGOS cruise missile were dropped when funding dried up after 1990. Other weapons then under development that were also dropped included a guided boosted bomb (GBB), boosted anti-radar bomb (BARB) and an area-denial ‘peg bomb’. Kentron’s ARD-10 anti-radar drone was another promising project that did not make it to production.

On the aviation side, Kentron (and later Denel) produced the Flowchart technology demonstrators for the military, culminating in the stealthy Seraph design in the mid-1990s to meet a high-speed UAV requirement, but due to a lack of funding development ceased. Similarly, the Denel Dynamics Bateleur medium-altitude, long endurance UAV never made it into production as funding was not forthcoming. Similarly, the Aerotek ACE all-composite trainer aircraft was shelved after the SAAF bought Pilatus PC-7 trainers instead. On a larger scale, Denel stopped development of the Carver twin-engine fighter due to post-democracy budget cuts and South Africa lost its space-launch and ballistic missile capabilities when it joined the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in the mid-1990s, as well as its nuclear weapons capabilities.

There remain a number of highly promising, internationally competitive technologies and systems that only require funding to be completed. One of these is the Denel Land Systems G7 105 mm light artillery weapon, which was developed from the 1990s under the Light Experimental Ordnance (LEO) programme (Project Musuku) supported by the South African Army and Armscor. The 105 mm gun has the logistics footprint of a 105 mm howitzer but the range and terminal performance of a 155 mm system, with superior accuracy. Rheinmetall Denel Munition developed a range of munitions for the weapon and boat tail rounds achieved a range of 24 km in testing, while the base bleed shells achieved a range of more than 30 km.

At the request of General Dynamics Land Systems, the LEO was repackaged into a Denel Land Systems-designed turret, and fitted on a General Dynamics LAV III (Piranha) vehicle that was demonstrated to the US Army between 2004 and 2006. Work on the G7 stopped in the 2000s, but Denel has reported continued interest in and enquiries about the weapon and has been looking for partners to invest in completing development. This would entail producing a prototype ahead of production.

Another promising technology field is active protection. South Africa was one of the early adopters of active self-protection systems, with Saab and Denel developing the LEDS 150 (Land Electronic Defence System) from 2006 (Reutech developed the associated radar). LEDS 150 incorporates Denel’s Mongoose-1 counter-munition, which can destroy incoming anti-tank guided munitions at ranges as close as 20 metres of the launch vehicle. The munition in tests deflected 105 mm tank rounds as well as fin-stabilised rods. Although successfully demonstrated, Saab, after significant investment, halted development due to a lack of funding.

The company has indicated it needs a partner or customer to complete the project. Elements of the system have, however, lived on in the Cheetah active protection system as part of air defence/counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) solutions. The Cheetah system uses Mongoose-3 and Cheetah missiles for hard-kill protection at close and medium ranges.

Some projects have made it into production but have not made it far due to parent company challenges. For example, Denel PMP produces the unique Inkunzi weapon that uses a completely new 20×42 mm short cartridge to provide an infantryman with the anti-material and area capability similar to that of a 20 mm cannon or 40 mm grenade launcher, but with better range and accuracy than a 40 mm round and lighter ammunition. Development of the automatic Inkunzi Strike has been slowed due to challenges at Denel; meanwhile, Truvelo’s bankruptcy resulted in its CMS 20×42 bolt action anti-material rifle using the Inkunzi round becoming dormant until Truvelo was recently taken over by Africa Defence Group.

Other promising highlights of the South African defence industry include multi-shot 40 mm grenade launchers (notably developed by Rippel Effect and Milkor); unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), such as those developed by DCD Protected Mobility and B-Cat Military; and passive radar (Peralax and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research). South Africa is the only African country to have developed an attack helicopter, the Denel Aeronautics Rooivalk, and Denel is open to outside investment, manufacture and sales.

South Africa is globally competitive in many fields, including electronic warfare, armoured vehicles, self-protection systems, munitions, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft design and manufacture. There are hundreds of projects that have been completed and put into production and others dormant or in development. Regardless of their status, there is a vast amount of valuable intellectual property in these projects, but very little is exploited – either by choice or due to other circumstances.

Armscor, the National Defence Industry Council and the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) of South Africa are tasked with commercialising South Africa’s defence intellectual property and advancing the development and interests of the sector. As the only government-recognised organisation for the sector, AMD represents over 70% of Directorate for Conventional Arms Control (DCAC) registered companies, and over 75% of the Armscor acquisition budget is spent on AMD members, making it the ideal first point of contact for taking the next steps in bringing to fruition South Africa’s numerous cutting-edge technologies and products.

AAD 2022 is an opportunity for dormant projects to be dusted off and highlighted to the rest of the world, which can provide the funding and drive to get them off the ground.







