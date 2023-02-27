Ad-hoc deployments affect SANDF cash flow and impact operational efficiency

The financial hole the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) finds itself in is not solely due to its disproportionally high salary bill but also due to ad-hoc deployments totalling over half a billion Rand over the last five years that see funds re-prioritised from specific allocations.

These commitments, Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) heard last week, range from humanitarian assistance to foreign countries including Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe following flooding. Ad-hoc deployments in South Africa have followed flooding (such as Operation Chariot that followed last year’s flooding in KwaZulu-Natal) and national taskings during the COVID-19 pandemic (Operation Notlela) and its follow-up (Operation Ligcoco) as well as assisting police to maintain law and order during mid-2021’s unrest and looting.

After hearing from the SANDF how much money was going to ad-hoc deployments often at the expense of existing taskings, the JSCD resolved to engage National Treasury (NT) on possible “upfront allocations” as a contingency. This funding, if approved, would go to commitments other than “ordered” as per a Joint Operations Division presentation.

The SANDF presentation to the JSCD listed the hundreds of millions of rands spent on ad-hoc deployments since 2019, including the repatriation of South African citizens from China (Operation Ditaba) in 2020 (R15.5 million), Operation Notlela (R876 million in 2020), Operation Ligcoco in 2020/21 and 2022 (R9 million plus), 2019 floods in Mozambique (R8.5 million), Malawi floods the same year (R7.7 million) and Zimbabwe floods, also the same year, (R34 million). Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in 2022 cost R135 million.

Following the July 2021 unrest, Operation Prosper expenditure amounted to R416 million. Also under Operation Prosper, deployment of troops to protect Eskom installations cost R37 million in 2022. The ongoing Eskom deployment is estimated to cost R206 million. Another ad-hoc deployment is Operation Vikela, the SANDF’s contribution to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). This cost R80 million in 2021 and R334 million in 2022.

The JSCD is, according to a Parliamentary Communication Service statement, “concerned” delays in releasing funding for ad-hoc deployments impacts on planned operations and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) cash flow.

“It might be prudent to engage National Treasury (NT) to investigate if possible, as guided by the Public Finance Management Act, to create reserve funds to ameliorate cash flow challenges,” committee chair Cyril Xaba is quoted as saying. The committee will look for other options to resolve this challenge, the statement has it.

The committee’s concerns are based on reservations that funding for ad hoc operations using baseline allocations might impact on effective implementation of operations “especially because of limited resources available to the SANDF”. Further the JSCD is “cognisant” ad-hoc deployments are a regular occurrence with “the potential to deplete SANDF resources as it awaits reimbursement”.

The committee wants a thorough analysis of reimbursement for deployments in various missions to ascertain the scale of expenditure versus reimbursements made. “This is to ascertain if South African taxpayers have to cover some cost for deployments, especially outside South Africa,” the statement reads.







To ensure other government departments and agencies do not shirk their financial responsibilities to the national defence force, the JSCD wants to see a breakdown of reimbursement by government departments supported by the SANDF. This should include the national departments of Health, Water and Sanitation and Minister Bheki Cele’s SA Police Service. “The SANDF must be reimbursed for these services,” the statement reads.