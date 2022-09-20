AAD 2022 ready to rock

Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD), billed by its organisers as the continent’s premier exhibition of its kind, opens tomorrow (Wednesday, 21 September) with a strong international presence.

This, according to exhibition director Michelle Nxumalo is led by Turkey, one of nine countries represented by national pavilions at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof, the traditional and spiritual home of AAD.

With the exception of a six-year, three exhibition departure to AFB Ysterplaat in 2006, 2008 and 2010 to allow for major upgrades and refurbishment at the Centurion base, the SA Air Force (SAAF) centre of transport excellence hosted AAD since its inception in the form of DEXSA (Defence Exhibition of SA) which grew from the Aviation Africa event at Lanseria International Airport in 1975. DEXSA was part of this and went it alone in 1996 after which organiser Armscor and the SAAF joined hands with AMD (Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of SA) and CAASA (Commercial Aviation Association of Southern Africa) opening the door for AAD.

In 1998, the first AAD saw 254 trade exhibitors from 21 countries occupy hangar and outside display space at AFB Waterkloof.

Turkey will occupy double the display space this year compared to 2018.

Other 2022 international visitors to AAD are China, India as well as what Nxumalo termed “a number of European countries” and the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US). Forty-eight “official delegations” with countries of origin not given, have reportedly confirmed attendance at AAD 2022.

The US Air Force (USAF) has committed a number of aircraft ranging from the C-19 Globemaster 111 and C-130J Super Hercules to the HH60 Pave Hawk built by Sikorsky to the exhibition.

Acceptance of the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the defence and security sectors, AAD is accommodating them to the extent of flying displays.

AAD 2022 has as its theme “exploring new paths, sharing solutions, showcasing innovation and capabilities” with AMD the lead partner. Administration of the exhibition rotates among the partners, AMD, Armscor and CAASA, supported by the Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD).

In the South African context, small and medium sized enterprises (SMMEs) are also accommodated at AAD by way of Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) pavilions with youth, another much-touted local sector, also on the menu.

The country’s future aeronautical engineers and pilots – to name only two aerospace careers – will be catered for in a youth development programme. AMD organisers seem to have arranged flights for senior school children from Cape Town and Durban to OR Tambo International Airport with Gautrain moving them to Centurion and AAD under SAAF escort.

“Apart from hands-on exposure to the displays, learners will engage with

engineers, scientists and other professionals from organisations including Armscor, Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS), SA Civil Aviation Authority

(SACAA) and defence industry players. These professionals will share their journeys with the learners. Importantly, air force pilots from South Africa, the US and elsewhere will encourage them to work hard at their studies and be

disciplined. In this way, the youngsters will explore opportunities for study

bursaries, internships and possible careers in the industry,” AAD marketing and communications manager Nakedi Phasha said.

Gates at AFB Waterkloof open for AAD 2022 tomorrow (Wednesday, 21 September) with three trade days scheduled until Friday. The exhibition and a weekend air show are open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.





