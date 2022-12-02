AAD 2022 attendance lower than 2018

The 2022 edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition saw a drop in numbers from 2018, but the figures need to be understood in the context of this September’s event being the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AAD 2022 organisers, led by the South African Aerospace, Maritime, and Defence Industry Association (AMD) and supported by Armscor, CAASA and the Department of Defence, this week released their audited figures for the 21-25 September event at Air Force Base Waterkloof. The numbers show that 203 exhibitors from 24 countries attended this year’s show, down from 486 exhibitors from 40 countries in 2018 and 532 exhibitors from 34 countries in 2016.

There were nine national pavilions this year, including China, the USA, Turkey (with two pavilions), Italy, Belgium, and India. This compares to 15 national pavilions in 2018.

African countries were once again relatively well represented in the exhibitors’ list, with Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amongst the 24 countries exhibiting – there were seven African countries that exhibited at the 2018 edition.

Delegations were down slightly, to 51 from 29 countries, compared to 62 official delegations in 2018. During 2018, over 300 members of the local and international media attended the event to provide coverage, while AAD 2022 attracted 176 accredited local and international members of the media.

Trade visitors in 2022 amounted to 23 000 people from 76 countries, versus 32 538 in 2018 (112 countries) and 33 862 in 2016 (105 countries).

The public days were well attended, with 51 228 general public visitors coming for the air show on the weekend days of 24 and 25 September – down only slightly from the 55 063 air show visitors in 2018.

Although numbers were down this year, the organisers noted that they had to work against the clock in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exhibition was only officially launched in May this year, whereas the official launch usually takes place a year before the show.

Held under the theme “Exploring New Paths, Sharing Solutions, Showcasing Innovation and Capabilities,” AAD 2022 followed the same pattern as previous events, with three trade days and two air show days along with a static aircraft park, mobility demonstrations for land and air technologies, and conferences and seminars, which covered unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-terrorism, and general aviation. A new addition, however, was the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicle flight displays.

Other firsts/highlights for AAD 2022 included a general aviation hub, full participation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in both a display and demonstration, a Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) pavilion dedicated to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as the online defenceWeb official Show Daily, and a new media partner (CNBC Africa). Some highlights noted by South African Air Force (SAAF) officers were the participation of the SAAF Gripen fighter and in-flight refuelling of a US Air Force Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk by an HC-130J Super Hercules.

With a target of 10 000 learners, this year’s Youth Development Programme initiative reached 9 100 learners and students from around the country, including from Cape Town and Durban who arrived courtesy of South African Airways (SAA). Whilst at AAD 2022, these youth were exposed to civil and military career opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors. Pilots from the United States and South African air forces, as well as scientists from South Africa’s CSIR and America’s National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) briefed learners on aviation and space technology and careers, as well as the importance of embracing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects at school.

“In spite of the long hiatus since the last edition of AAD (2018), coupled with the many global uncertainties that prevailed post the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all efforts paid off,” the organisers said.

While AAD 2022 was smaller than previous editions and did not have as many large foreign defence companies or much of a commercial aviation presence, most feedback has been fairly positive, except for concern over the declining local defence budget that is forcing local companies to rely on exports for survival.

After few exhibition opportunities since Covid-19, the local industry was enthusiastic to be showing its wares, and this included Denel, which has just received more bailout money and is implementing another turnaround strategy. The resilience of the local industry could be seen in the launches of new products, such as OTT’s Ratel Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) vehicle, Paramount’s Maatla armoured vehicle, SVI’s 6×6 light armoured vehicle, and Rheinmetall Denel Munitions’ green hydrogen solution. Other industry highlights were Paramount delivering the first Mwari aircraft to its launch customer, Hensoldt unveiling new radar, gimbal and electronic warfare products, Milkor exhibiting new weapons and payloads on its Milkor 380 unmanned aerial vehicle, and Truvelo exhibiting for the first time since exiting business rescue.

There were many new exhibitors like Evotex and Sherq Engineering at AAD, while the dynamic of the national pavilions had changed dramatically, with Turkey being the dominant force, outshining smaller Russian, Chinese and American stands.







The next edition of AAD is scheduled for 18 to 22 September 2024, when Armscor will be the lead partner.