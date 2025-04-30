A strategic approach for PPPs in the South African defence industry

As funding shortfalls in the Department of Defence (DOD) become increasingly apparent, and Treasury fails to deliver a meaningful budgetary increase, the necessity of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in sustaining and modernising the military is no longer a question of “if, but how.”

Andries van Wyk, in his presentation at the recent PPPs in Defence & Security Conference, highlighted the urgent need for innovative financing models, industry collaboration, and strategic defence planning to ensure the long-term viability of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). “We are not discussing if Triple P. We are discussing how Triple P,” he stated.

The effects of underfunding within the SANDF are now undeniable. The unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and difficulties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have made it clear that maintaining a capable military force requires a departure from traditional funding methods. As Van Wyk pointed out, “The military is standing before a stark choice, either we become innovative with our funding, or potentially we will have to revise the missions that the SANDF aspires for”.

Despite the cancellation of the Strategic Capital Acquisition Master Plan (SCAMP), new methods have emerged to allow for capital expenditure with added governance and oversight. Treasury has endorsed these new funding mechanisms, paving the way for large-scale projects outside the constraints of SCAMP. Importantly, the military has also calculated the funding required for the first ten years of its “Journey to Greatness,” presenting a clear roadmap for defence modernisation.

The resilience of South Africa’s defence industry has been remarkable. Van Wyk acknowledged that “the industry must export to survive, and you are doing so increasingly successfully, especially in Africa,” with South African defence companies operating in 35 countries. However, this success comes with risks. International financiers are “sucking the intellectual capital out of this industry” as South African innovation increasingly falls under the control of foreign investors.

The military and industry must collaborate to keep local research and development (R&D) within national borders. To achieve this, PPPs can play a pivotal role in strengthening local defence manufacturing and fostering innovation. By aligning with SANDF’s operational needs, these partnerships can enhance the exportability of defence products, making them more competitive in international markets. Additionally, PPPs provide an avenue to secure financing from both local and international investors, ensuring sustained growth and technological advancement in the sector.

One of the most pressing concerns is the modernisation of South Africa’s defence review. “The Defence Review is actually really old, it’s a teenager,” Van Wyk remarked, noting the need to align military strategy with contemporary threats and technological advancements.

Van Wyk’s presentation outlined several key force structures required to maintain national and regional security:

Internal Security and Stability

This force must “contain insurgency, support nation-building, assist local government, and protect critical infrastructure”. Van Wyk stresses that social instability, such as severe weather crises and economic hardship, can lead to unrest, making military support in these areas crucial.

Regional Operations

South Africa’s long-term stability is tied to economic development in the region. A second force structure must “contain unruly behaviour in the region that hinders economic development” and “ensure functional regional infrastructure”.

Modernised Hard Power

A highly adaptable conventional force is required to deter threats and protect South African interests. However, the approach must be modernised. “If we received additional funding today, we cannot fund those projects. Some of those requirements are 25 years old,” Van Wyk pointed out, highlighting the need for a fresh strategic outlook.

Special Operations Forces (SOF)

The real capacity for rapid response lies in SOF, which must be “highly agile, mission-tailored, and capable of operating in air, land, and sea domains”. The key to success in this domain is technology: “The perception of a Special Operations Force is not determined by the size of the force; it’s a combination of doctrinal agility and technology”.

For PPPs to be successful, a balanced relationship must exist between the government, industry, and financiers, with each stakeholder contributing distinct value. The government, including SANDF and Armscor, must provide strategic direction, policy support, and operational guidance. The industry plays a crucial role in delivering innovative, export-driven solutions that enhance defence capabilities. Meanwhile, financiers must offer sustainable funding models to ensure long-term viability and growth within the sector, according to Van Wyk.

The key challenge is aligning the differing interests of these groups. “The financiers, they work with Excel. They work with risk. And that risk becomes the cost of financing. We must acknowledge that it’s outside the comfort zone of the average general,” Van Wyk noted, illustrating the complexity of integrating financial models with military planning.

One of the most ambitious proposals is the creation of Battle Labs, specialised units that bring together military expertise, industry innovation, and financial investment. Organised into six functional areas, sensing, command and control, mobility, firepower, sustainment, and protection, these Battle Labs could serve as incubators for cutting-edge defence technology.

Lessons from India and South Korea underscore the importance of creating a dedicated coordinating body to oversee PPP initiatives. In India, it took ten years to resolve bureaucratic conflicts, while South Korea established DAPA (Defence Acquisition Programme Administration) to streamline partnerships and accelerate defence modernisation. South Africa must learn from these experiences to avoid unnecessary delays.

The opportunities presented by PPPs are significant. Defence planning has become pragmatic, stable, and vertically aligned, making it easier to integrate new strategies. The defence industry has shown remarkable adaptability and continues to offer valuable technological solutions. Historic examples demonstrate that defence investments can yield high returns; in one case, a project generated a 300-times return on investment after successful exports, Van Wyk noted.

However, the risks are equally substantial. South African innovation faces the threat of becoming the intellectual property of international investors. To maintain long-term competitiveness, defence R&D expertise must be rejuvenated. Additionally, PPPs must demonstrate success quickly to build confidence and attract further investment.

The future of South Africa’s defence sector hinges on its ability to embrace PPPs effectively. By fostering collaboration between government, industry, and financiers, the country can enhance its defence capabilities while ensuring economic sustainability. “If we take all the SANDF ideas, and there are many, the argument is: don’t sort this out at the level below the top. The SANDF has got types of value,” Van Wyk argued, stressing the importance of high-level strategic alignment.

The question is no longer whether PPPs should be implemented, but how quickly and effectively they can be executed. Rapid demonstration of successful ventures will be crucial in securing stakeholder buy-in and ensuring the long-term stability of South Africa’s defence industry, Van Wyk believes.