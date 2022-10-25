3 SAI MSD holds passing out parade

A passing out parade at 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion saw 442 recruits enter the ranks of the Army, joining the 901 military skills development (MSD) recruits who qualified after basic military training (BMT) at Infantry School a week earlier.

3 SAI at Kimberley and Infantry School at Oudtshoorn are recognised as the prime training facilities for the landward force and Chief of the SA Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, told those on parade in Kimberley much the same he said to the Oudtshoorn parade. Worth repeating is his list of military skills the recruits have following an intensive six-month training programme. They include drill, musketry, field craft, navigation, survival, river crossing, basic water orientation and hand-to-hand combat skills with musketry covering individual and platoon weapons.

Mbatha told the parade he could not predict those in the ranks who would make a success of their military careers, pointing out attitude rather than aptitude would be determining. “In layman’s terms, how you conduct and carry yourself from this point on will determine the height of your ceiling in this organisation. Your future military career progression lies in your hands – make the best of it”, he urged the new soldiers.

Awards went to recruits SI Mahlangu (fittest male); V Mawelewele (fittest female); H. Sibuyani (neatest learner); AM Klaas (best overall BMT learner) with DP Kgatlhe (best theoretical learner platoon weapons) and OF Phoko (best practical and best overall platoon weapons) and best overall learner going to L Liholo and best shottist to SP Smit.

A total of 2 007 MSD recruits reported for duty in March at all four SANDF services. A hundred and fifty SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) military skills development enlistees made it from basic military training to a passing out parade at the service’s Lephalale training centre in September, while over 200 MSD recruits took part in an SA Air Force passing out parade at the SAAF Gymnasium a month ago. The SA Navy (SAN) this year received 270 MSD recruits with a passing out parade set for SAS Saldanha later this week.

MSD is no guarantee of further – permanent or semi-permanent – employment in the South African military, there are instances where those who made it through recruitment and completed their two years voluntary services have been offered short term employment contracts in the defence force’s full-time component. The Reserve Force is generally the repository for MSDs who find themselves outside the full-time force.

The SANDF is now running MSD intakes every second year in accordance with budget cuts and the decision to drop force numbers to 73 000 personnel. The January 2021 MSD intake was cancelled with the next intake set for 2024.







In the last financial year (April 2021 to March 2022), the Department of Defence said it spent R242 million on MSD personnel.