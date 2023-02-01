2 700 soldiers authorised to protect Eskom facilities

A Government Gazette dated 27 January brings into effect what was made public by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in mid-December on deploying soldiers at Eskom sites.

The initial deployment of “about 10 soldiers each” at specific Eskom power stations was attributed to Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya and subsequently confirmed by Brigadier General Andries Mahapa from the SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC). The power stations named at the time were Camden, Grootvlei, Majuba and Tutuka.

A Government Gazette issued on Friday confirms the deployment, starting 16 December and ending on 16 March, of 2 700 SANDF personnel, without specifying units or musterings. They are part of yet another Operation Prosper deployment to assist other government departments and entities, the most recent being the widespread unrest, looting and rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of Jacob Zuma’s short-lived incarceration in the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in mid-2021.

Friday’s Gazette (47920), under Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise’s signature, has it “the employment of 2 700 SANDF members for the prevention of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Republic of South Africa” is authorised by the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) under Operation Prosper. “The period of deployment is from 16 December 2022 to 16 March 2023.”

The deployment mandate notes, among others, soldiers will protect national key points and critical infrastructure “with specific reference to declared hotspot areas”. They are also mandated to undertake patrols; preserve life and protect property; operate roadblocks and vehicle control points (VCPs); as well as undertake cordon and search operations. All taskings are to be undertaken in co-operation with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Modise states further the deployment guidelines are to assist in “fulfilment” of the mandate with tactical commanders allowed to issue additional specific “guidelines/instructions/orders for their specific area of responsibilities”.

If standard deployment procedures are followed a third of the deployed military personnel will be on duty at any given time, with the remainder split between force preparation and R&R (rest and relaxation).







The deployment is expected to cost R206 million.