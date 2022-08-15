15 SAI ready for busy Op Corona deployment

Limpopo-based 15 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion is good to go and will take up border protection duties next month (September) in what will likely be a busy deployment, given the activity recorded by other units presently on border patrol.

The Thohoyandou unit was given the thumbs up by a combat readiness verification team which spent five days in unit lines ensuring standards were met and the soldiers ready for an Operation Corona deployment at an as yet unspecified area of responsibility. The verification team of officers from Headquarters 46 SA Brigade, Joint Operations Division Headquarters and Mpumalanga Joint Tactical Headquarters fine-tuned combat readiness from A to Z. The checklist went from routine in the form of kit inspection to practical. This saw soldiers executing rural and urban drills such as foot patrols, crossing obstacles, setting up observation and listening post as well as practising rendezvous and short halts.

There are currently 15 companies, termed sub-units, deployed on land border protection along South Africa’s borders with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. A deployment is usually six months in duration with soldiers stopping illegal immigrants, confiscating contraband and recovering stolen livestock and vehicles.

SA Army soldiers deployed on border protection continue stopping criminals and illegal immigrants. As an example, 8 SAI’s Alpha Company helped recover a stolen vehicle at Sterkspruit near the Lesotho border on 10 August. Following a tip-off, soldiers and police from Sterkspruit recovered a Toyota Fortuner valued at R350 000.

6 SAI soldiers in KwaZulu-Natal as part of Operation Corona conducted a joint operation with police and Road Traffic Safety Management Corporation personnel. Roadblocks and search and seizure operations on the N2 in the eMadibhini area of Pongola resulted in the confiscation of heroin and dagga and illegal weapons. Numerous undocumented persons were arrested.

Apart from securing South Africa’s land borders, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) with maritime and aerial elements is conducting an anti-poaching operations in the Overstrand region of Western Cape under the Operation Corona banner. Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) personnel deployed to self-sufficient temporary bases in Gansbaai, Hermanus and Onrus.

Land and sea patrols launched from these bases with air support in the form of a 22 Squadron Oryx medium transport helicopter from Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat. The patrols, writes Chief Petty Officer Nkululeko Zulu of Joint Tactical Headquarters, Western Cape, are to prevent illegal activities by denying poachers access to the sea and “to dominate the coastline in this area of operation”.

Foot and vehicle patrols covered Pearly Beach, Kleinbaai, Danger Point and Buffelsjagbaai with vehicle control points set up in conjunction with police and municipal law enforcement officers.

An indication of how active soldiers on border patrol are comes from July’s statistics. That month, more than 800 people from Lesotho were illegally prevented from entering South Africa, while 725 people crossing from Mozambique were detained. Soldiers apprehended 264 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe last month, and 80 from Botswana.

Soldiers also prevented various narcotics, including dagga valued at R1.1 million, from Zimbabwe reaching South African users with a further R120 000 worth of Mozambican dagga also confiscated. On the Lesotho/South Africa border in the Eastern Cape, soldiers took R31 900 worth of dagga from drug smugglers.

All told soldiers prevented 13 vehicles, mostly bakkies and high-end sports utilities, from illegally exiting South Africa in July.







The first week of August was auspicious, particularly for gunners from 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment on the South Africa/Zimbabwe border. Their haul included what customs and revenue officials identified as gold detectors usually found on mines. A pair of Toyotas – a Fortuner and a Hilux – along with 22 master boxes of illicit cigarettes (value R293 700) now feature on the unit’s brag board.