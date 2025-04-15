Renewal of the SANDF essential for national security amid critical decline – Legoete

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in critical decline due to chronic underfunding and outdated technology, and requires urgent renewal.

This is according to Molefi ‘Dakota’ Legoete, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, who last week briefed the media on the status of the Peace and Security Cluster.

Speaking with the weight of both constitutional obligation and national interest, Legoete reminded the nation that the State exists not simply as an administrative entity, but as a triadic guardian of its people—”to feed, to develop, and to defend.” However, many scholars and practitioners of foreign policy would argue that security is the first duty of the state. Before one can feed and develop, one must be safe.

The 10 April briefing came at a time when global and regional instability is on the rise, and South Africa’s own internal security is strained by high crime rates, ageing military personnel, and outdated technology. Legoete did not mince words: the country’s defence capabilities have faltered due to chronic underfunding, systemic neglect, and policy decisions that have drained resources from the military to support other state priorities.

Quoting Section 200(2) of the Constitution, Legoete underscored that the defence force exists to defend the Republic, its people, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, while upholding both domestic and international law. He provided a holistic interpretation of “territorial integrity”, not limited to land, sea, and air; but extending to cyberspace, wildlife, rivers, people, and even insects.

This expansive vision places a heavy burden on the South African National Defence Force, which he admitted is grappling with a “critical stage of decline.” The defence review adopted in 2015 foresaw this trajectory, but was never fully implemented due to budgetary constraints, thus rendering SANDF increasingly vulnerable.

Rejuvenating an ageing force

A pivotal concern raised by Legoete is the ageing profile of military personnel. He revealed that the average age of corporals in the defence force is 45, with only 15 years of service remaining before retirement. This, he argued, places the country at risk should an emergency or attack occur.

To reverse this trend, the Portfolio Committee has directed the recruitment of over 20 000 new soldiers within the next three years under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework. This drive aims to inject “new blood” into the SANDF and ensure that South Africa’s armed forces can respond with agility and stamina. No mention has been made of reassessing terms of service or introducing alternative recruitment entry methods.

This rejuvenation plan hinges heavily on co-operation from National Treasury, and the adoption of relevant bills by Parliament. “Retaining an older force is more expensive,” Legoete warned, citing increased healthcare costs and diminished combat readiness. He also noted that the rejuvenation strategy includes provisions for early retirement packages and retraining programmes for outgoing personnel, offering skills such as plumbing and electrical work to facilitate post-military livelihoods.

Funding failures and economic ramifications

One of the most alarming revelations from Legoete was the scale of financial erosion in the defence sector. Over R54 billion has been redirected from the SANDF over the last 15 years. Of this, R40 billion was siphoned off to bail out state-owned enterprises, while R10 billion was drawn from the Special Defence Account to fund free tertiary education initiatives stemming from the #FeesMustFall movement, he said.

These decisions, while politically expedient, have left the SANDF severely underfunded. Aircraft are grounded, naval vessels lie dormant, and critical equipment has not been modernised. “These are not just budgetary oversights,” Legoete said. “They are strategic vulnerabilities.”

He further highlighted that South Africa currently allocates less than 1% of its GDP to defence, compared to the global average of 2%. Many nations have increased their defence expenditure to between 3–4% of GDP, particularly in response to geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia. Even regional peers such as Zimbabwe and Angola have adjusted their defence budgets accordingly.

Cyber defence and modern warfare

In recognition of emerging threats, the Portfolio Committee is pushing for the integration of cyber defence into the SANDF’s capabilities. An estimated 7 000 South Africans fall victim to online scams daily, ranging from Forex fraud to fake cryptocurrency investments.

Legoete proposed recruiting 1 000–2 000 cyber operatives to form a cybersecurity corps within Defence Intelligence. These personnel would help shut down scam websites, monitor online threats, and protect South Africa’s digital sovereignty. “Cybercrime is modern warfare,” he asserted.

Strategic partnerships and technological upgrades

A recurring theme from Legoete’s briefing was the urgent need for public-private partnerships (PPPs). South African pilots, for instance, risk losing their licences due to insufficient flying hours caused by grounded aircraft. By partnering with private aviation firms, SA Air Force pilots could maintain flight readiness while benefiting the private sector with skilled personnel.

Technological advancements in border control, such as e-border systems and satellite surveillance—were also cited as key areas for collaboration. Legoete referenced developments in China, where physical border fences are being replaced with digital systems capable of detecting and tracking illegal crossings with precision.

Additionally, the Chairperson lamented past government contracts that failed to protect South Africa’s intellectual property (IP), particularly in arms manufacturing. Contracts with foreign firms often saw the state holding minority shares, thereby losing control over strategic innovations. He confirmed that the matter has been brought to the World Trade Organisation.

Economic potential of strategic trade routes

With escalating tensions in the Black Sea and Suez Canal, Legoete pointed to the Cape of Good Hope as the next major east-west trade corridor. This, he argued, presents both a strategic and economic opportunity for South Africa.

He proposed levies on vessels and containers using South African waters and ports—similar to those enforced in the Suez and Black Sea routes. “Before COVID, we processed 14 000 containers annually without levies. Charging even $100 per container could yield over R40 billion in revenue,” he suggested.

This additional revenue could then be redirected into the fiscus to fund defence modernisation, cybersecurity, border control, and national policing, Legoete believes.

Legoete’s participation in last Thursday’s media briefing was not just a call to arms, but a strategic diagnosis of a nation at a crossroads. The choice is stark, he said: invest in defence, or risk collapse.

While acknowledging the competing priorities of education, healthcare, and infrastructure, Legoete made a compelling case that none of these sectors can flourish in the absence of peace, stability, and national security. As he put it, “In peace, prepare for war. In war, prepare for peace.”