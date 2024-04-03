Opposition parties lambast SANDF deployment to the DRC

South Africa’s political opposition has come out swinging against the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment with the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), calling it another ‘disaster’ and questioning a lack of support for the troops.

The criticism comes in the wake of a fake news report this week that two South African soldiers had been captured by M23 rebels, and a City Press report that hundreds of South African soldiers are living in poor conditions in the DRC.

According to City Press, more than 600 troops are going without field kitchens, which have not yet been delivered. Meals are currently being prepared on a few gas burners in the open air. No doctors or nurses were deployed with the troops, so they have to depend on the first aid kits. There are no bathrooms or toilet facilities for the 600 soldiers, except for six pit toilets – two reserved for the 40 women in the contingent.

According to City Press’ sister publication, Rapport, food deliveries to the two bases at Goma and Sake are under pressure.

In an interview with Radio Islam International, defence expert Helmoed Heitman said the main issue is the SANDF currently does not have aircraft to transport equipment to the deployed troops. The DRC government has not delivered on its promise to assist, while Angola, which has airlift capacity, is not contributing.

Kobus Marais, Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, on Tuesday said in a statement that in addition to a lack of refrigerated cargo containers, ablution facilities and other field accommodation equipment, there is no money to pay for supplies.

The DA has written to the Chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, requesting that they urgently reconvene the Committee to consider “the operational crisis currently unfolding in the SANDF deployment in the DRC.”

Marais wants to know why SANDF leadership authorised the deployment when it was clear that the SANDF logistics division did not have the capacity to deploy operational infrastructure like ablution facilities, medical support, and food preparation equipment.

He also wants the committee to consider whether the continued deployment of the SANDF in the DRC is placing SANDF members at risk and whether a recommendation needs to be made to Parliament to rescind the President’s deployment notification.

“In February 2024, the DA was the only party that issued a stern warning against the DRC deployment – wherein we pointed out that it was reckless to deploy troops without adequate support or the requisite equipment to function effectively in a hostile terrain like the eastern DRC. The reality is that the SANDF is currently unable to meet the requirements of foreign deployment because of its deteriorated state of combat readiness,” Marais stated.

Also on Wednesday, ActionSA FixSA Member for Defence Mohammed Rafeek Shah requested clarity from Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise on the SAMIDRC deployment.

“The SANDF deployment in the DRC raises some critical questions of serious concern. As a matter of fact, the SANDF is overstretched and underfunded, which has been the case for decades. They are expected to fulfil multiple deployments including peacekeeping roles in the continent in places such as the DRC and Mozambique, while also protecting the territorial integrity of the Republic, including land, air and sea as well as assisting the South African Police Service (SAPS) in crime prevention and other internal situations,” Shah stated.

“It has become quite clear that the SANDF does not have the sufficient manpower capacity and the necessary prime mission equipment, as the recent news reports that are highlighting the appalling living and working conditions, let alone the lack of necessary mission equipment including land and air support element, they are failing to provide simple and hygienic living and working conditions as reported in the news recently.

“ActionSA is of the view that the President and the Minister of Defence have deployed our men and women in uniform to an extremely volatile area without the necessary tools to render their mission a success. We call upon them to take the nation into confidence by assuring that they have plans to fully capacitate this mission to mitigate against any risk associated with this mission,” Shah concluded.

The SAMIDRC force will comprise 5 000 troops from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania, with South Africa providing the majority 2 900 under Operation Thiba. The South African deployment will cost “just over R2 billion,” government said.

SAMIDRC at present has a 12 month mandate which, according to the South African government, ends on 15 December.

Concerns about SANDF troops having sufficient combat and logistics support were sparked after a 14 February mortar attack by M23 rebels that killed two South African soldiers and injured three more.