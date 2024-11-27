New SA Navy Flag Officer Fleet wants a ship at sea at all times

The South African Navy (SA Navy) has witnessed a change in leadership as Rear Admiral Handsome Matsane assumes the role of Flag Officer Fleet, succeeding Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde.

A ceremony held at Naval Base Simon’s Town marked the culmination of Nkomonde’s tenure as the commander of the SA Navy Fleet and his transition to Chief Director Maritime Strategy.

The Flag Officer Fleet is the operational commander of the SA Navy, responsible for the preparation of the ships, submarines and Maritime Reaction Squadron on behalf of the Chief of the SANDF, for deployment by the Chief of Joint Operations. The Change of Command Parade, a traditional military event, served as a platform to reflect on the past achievements and challenges while looking toward the future under new leadership.

Nkomonde, who served as Flag Officer Fleet from June 2020 to August 2024, reflected on his journey and the milestones achieved during his command.

“I am filled with emotions of pride, gratitude, and a hint of sadness,” he began. “Pride in what we’ve achieved together, gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me, and sadness that my time as your fleet commander has come to an end.”

Nkomonde highlighted the fleet’s perseverance through immense challenges, including operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, budget constraints and resource shortages. He expressed deep concern over the impact of ongoing budget cuts on the Navy’s readiness and capability.

“These reductions in funding have far-reaching consequences that threaten our readiness, our capabilities and our ability to protect our nation’s interests,” he stated in his address. “It compromises our ability to maintain and modernise our ships and equipment. This puts our sailors at risk and undermines our ability to perform our missions effectively.”

When the ships do not go to sea, Nkomonde continued, sailors lose their sense of belonging and the Navy experiences resignations and a loss of expertise.

Despite these obstacles, Nkomonde noted several key accomplishments, including the commissioning of two new Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPV), as well as numerous successful international operations and exercises.

He emphasized the importance of continued investment in the Navy, urging policymakers to address the funding challenges: “We must invest in our fleet, our people and our future. Anything less compromises our ability to protect our nation and its interests.”

As Nkomonde transitions to his new role, he reminded the fleet of their shared mission, saying: “Let us always remember the main reason for the SA Navy to exist, which is to defend the territorial waters of our nation and to protect our freedoms.”

Matsane, known for his historic achievement as the first African to command a submarine, steps into his role with an ambitious vision. With a career spanning over two decades, Matsane brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of naval operations.

Speaking to defenceWeb after assuming command, Matsane acknowledged the tough times the Navy is navigating but expressed optimism and determination.

“The Navy is in a tough position at the moment, years of underfunding and other issues. But my priority is clear: to have a ship at sea at all times. The people’s Navy must be where it belongs—at sea.”

Matsane outlined his strategy to address the operational challenges, emphasising teamwork, discipline and a focus on basics.

“We need to correct the basic stuff,” he said. “Once we get that right, the bigger things will fit in. My vision is to achieve 8 000 operational hours in the next financial year, significantly improving on the (2 641) hours achieved last year.”

Acknowledging the constraints of a reduced fleet, Matsane stressed the need to optimise resources. “We don’t have the number of ships we used to, but we must achieve what we are funded for. It’s not ideal, but it’s a start. I’m here to make that difference.”

Matsane acknowledged the critical role of the dockyard, managed by Armscor, in maintaining operational readiness.

“We need them (and) they have to come to the party,” he said. “They are being financed to make a difference. But if they don’t come to the party, we’re going to suffer.”

Additionally, Matsane acknowledged the personnel shortages dictated by national mandates, noting the strain it places on operations.

“The reduction of personnel that is mandated by…National Treasury also means you have a personal deficiency in every unit.”

This leaves the Navy with no other choice than fo r the crew of one ship to be used on another ship to make up the full crew compliment.

In his final words to his successor, Nkomonde offered encouragement and wisdom: “Lead with courage, empathy and wisdom. Never forget that our strength lies in our people, our diversity and our collective commitment to excellence.”

Matsane joined the South African Navy in 1998 and in 2016 completed his Joint Staff Course at Defence Service Staff College in Wellington, India.

From 2002 to 2007, he served in various roles on the SAS Drakensberg, SAS Isandlwana and SAS Spieonkop. After completing the Surface Elective, he transitioned to the Submarine Squadron. Between 2008 and 2012, he held leadership roles aboard the submarine SAS Charlotte Maxeke and successfully completed the rigorous Submarine Officer Commanding Course (SMOCC).

In 2012, Matsane made history as the first African to command a submarine, the SAS Queen Modjadji I, a position he held until 2015. He later served as Submarine Squadron Commander from 2016 to 2021. After completing the Security and Defence Studies Programme, he became Director of Maritime Warfare until his current appointment as Flag Officer Fleet and promotion to Rear Admiral.