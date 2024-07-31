Motshekga committed to addressing SANDF underfunding, Defence Review implementation

Pushing for more financial resources, implementing the 2015 Defence Review and filling vacant posts are some of the priorities new defence minister Angie Motshekga has committed to.

In her inaugural budget vote debate in Parliament in mid-July, Motshekga agreed with the majority of political parties that called for more funding for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and who rejected the meagre R51.8 billion defence budget allocation for the 2023/24 financial year.

“We really want to first admit and agree with most members that as a department and government we acknowledge that the country’s fiscal challenges have negatively affected the operations of the Department,” Motshekga said, adding “we are also committing ourselves to address…this challenge. There is full appreciation of the challenges and there is commitment by government to deal with it.”

“I agree with members that the defence force is a very key department with responsibilities in defence of our country, in peacekeeping, peace building, in deterring crime…and protecting key national interests. That we agree with members is very important…that the department needs more funding and support. We have said it up front. It’s not anything we are running away from,” the Minister said. “There’s no denial by the department that we need more resources.”

Motshekga pledged to implement elements of the 2015 Defence Review, and said she would regularly update the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans on implementation. “As indicated, the review underway does include a military strategy and an interim force design aligned to government funding and objectives.”

With regard to staffing, Motshekga said, “You can’t run a department as important as the Department of Defence with so many vacancies…As a ministry we have also agreed to priorities the filling of vacant posts.”

“We have also agreed to work with law enforcement agencies to curb corruption and mismanagement. As a department needs more resources, those resources allocated must be used efficiently and for the purpose it is meant for,” Motshekga said, adding that, “irregularities are being investigated. It’s not as if we are not aware of the problems or not dealing with them.”

With regard to the Department of Military Veterans, the Minister defended claims that veterans were not receiving benefits, saying members are getting pensions and other benefits, although the transport subsidy has not yet been implemented. She admitted that the veterans’ database needs enhancement and the Department is working with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) in this regard. “There are people we suspect that want to come on the database wrongly, that’s why there is a verification process that is delaying the process,” she told Parliament, adding that, “we are improving the system, we are getting more people on the database. What we have to strengthen is the disbursement and dispensation.”

Most political parties rejected the SANDF deployments to the Democratic Republic of Congo and called for troops to return home, but Motshekga did not elaborate much on external deployments other than to say “international solidarity is part of who we are.”

Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) chair Dakota Legoete elaborated further on the SANDF’s international deployments, noting, “one of the cornerstones of our success has been our active participation in African Union missions, United Nations peacekeeping missions. South Africa has consistently demonstrated its commitment to global peace and security through these missions. Our soldiers and peacekeepers have worked tirelessly in conflict zones to maintain peace, protect civilians and support post-conflict reconstruction efforts.”

“The department will continue its peacekeeping missions in the DRC and Mozambique. To address the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC and pending withdrawal of the United Nations missions there, an additional 2 900 South African National Defence Force members are expected to be deployed in that country for this financial year and projected at a cost of R2.4 billion.

“Furthermore, the costs of the deployment in Mozambique for this financial year is expected at R850 million. Allocations for peace support operations are with regional security subprogramme in the force employment programme which has a budget allocation of R2.6 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework period.”

On bringing peace and security, Legoete said South Africa has been collaborating with neighbouring countries to combat terrorism and violent extremism and this includes joint operations, community programmes aimed at addressing root causes of extremism, and cross border operations with Mozambique to combat insurgency. “These operations have seen success in reducing the influence of extremist groups and improving the safety of communities across the region.”

Touching on the defence review, Legoete said, “As we reflect on these successes it is also essential we evaluate our past strategies to ensure we continue on the right path as the South African Defence Review provided a strategic framework for our defence policies and we must assess its effectiveness in meeting our national security objective. This review has guided our investment in modernising our defence capabilities and moving forward we will continue to assess and refine our strategies to meet our evolving threats and challenges as a country.”

Legoete said that over the three-year medium term the Department of Defence will continue to protect the sovereignty of South Africa and its territorial integrity through internal and external operations. “These entail prioritising border safeguarding, maintaining infrastructure, and providing support to the South African Police Service and other peace support operations.” To minimise the impact of budget reductions, the Department of Defence plans to continue to increase its use of technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles, thermal cameras and night vision and long range cameras.

“Looking ahead to the seventh administration…we will continue to strengthen our role in international peacekeeping missions, deepen our regional collaboration, and enhance our defence strategies to address emerging threats. We will also focus on expanding humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable communities and contribute to global stability.

He emphasised that, “Defence is a matter of national interest. We can’t afford a security lapse. We have learnt our mistakes from Eskom and loadshedding.”