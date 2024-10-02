Defence priorities need to be reassessed in order to fix the SANDF – Kobus Marais

Amongst the many voices calling for military reform and a new defence review is former Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans, Kobus Marais. Speaking at a recent African Dialogue series event hosted by the University of the Free State, Marais was clear that to address the many issues facing the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), it is essential that defence priorities are reassessed.

Marais noted that for years, the defence budget has been neglected, “and was systematically reduced in real terms to the current unsustainable 0.66% of GDP.” Viewing it as a short-term possibility, Marais believes the budget be increased to not less than 1%, “which is achievable and could provide an additional R20 billion.”

“The 2% of GDP global military budget mean is not realistic and sustainable for us given the state of our economy. We must aspire to a 1.5% of GDP over the medium term,” Marais said.

Before addressing any concerns, Marais believes government and stakeholders must first acknowledge the existence of the problem. Further, the problems must be clearly defined, and understood. From there, “break it down, build it up”, and identify potential solutions. Marais views it critical that we “think creatively, out of the box, be pragmatic, push the boundaries, and consider different approaches.”

The SANDF’s doctrine is still largely still based on the pre-94 defence force, focused on what was developed and successful in Angola. “Is that the kind of conventional force we need or want?” he asked.

“Evaluate the possible solutions and assess which combination is most effective and thus desirable,” said Marais. However, potential solutions must be studied, and learnt from, with Marais saying stakeholders must “implement, monitor and amend.”

Marais urged Government to “decide on the force we require.” Amongst new priorities should first and foremost be South Africa’s national interests, with every decision made to support foreign policy and trade interests -, domestic deployments should only be used as a last resort. With these decisions made, Government must then commit to an “optimally resourced and funded defence budget.”

To move forward, Marais stated it is “imperative for political and management will, guided by the applicable principles and policies, to save our National Defence Force. To reform and rebuild it to where our citizens can be proud of it again, and our soldiers can be motivated to give their best, and to protect our country’s integrity and residents with pride and honour.”

Highlighting the failure to implement the Defence Review 2015, Marais states that “as a matter of urgency, its replacement must be completed first.”

A new, thorough and thoughtful review would “become the blueprint policy to government, including the Department of Defence (DoD), National Treasury, [and] all relevant government departments.”

The new review however, must “not be perceived as an ‘inside job’” and should include a “multi-disciplinary panel of experts and with experience and vison from outside the DoD, all with a passion commitment to a much-improved SANDF.”

The new credible and authentic Defence Review must have the full buy-in and support of the government, the South African defence industry, academia, experts, our international trading and foreign relation partners, the media and all South Africans.

The most important decision “is to determine what kind of defence we want, need, and can afford on a sustainable basis over the Medium term to Long term.”

“We must invest in new defence technology as force multipliers, as well as attend to the maintenance, upgrades and replacement of our essential strategic prime mission equipment and technology,” Marais concluded.