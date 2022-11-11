Minister Modise stoops to “Heunis speak”

In a shining example of what not to say Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise proved she can be up there “with the best” of politicians when it comes to endlessly sprouting words when a sentence will do.

Her written reply to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s question regarding South African arms and ammunition, propellant powder and/or explosives possibly sold to Vladimir Putin’s Russian Federation was over 250 words in length. Sadly, it did not leave her questioner any the wiser.

She rambled on about Armscor, the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), defence materiel, commercial opportunities and agreements before telling Steenhuisen “it will not be possible to divulge any detail regarding the specifics of agreements of this nature”.

This puts her, in this writer’s estimation, up there with Chris Heunis. The former National Party (NP) Cabinet minister held various portfolios between 1974 and 1989, the first of which was Indian Affairs. He was also the minister responsible for constitutional development. He died in 2006.

Among the newsmen and women of that time in Cape Town and Pretoria he had the reputation of being a talker who seldom said anything note – or publication – worthy. This gave rise to the sobriquet “Heunis speak” from particularly political and parliamentary reporters of the time.

Minister Modise’s reply to the DA leader shows she also practises “Heunis speak”.

If she doesn’t appreciate being labelled a “Heunis speaker”, she can take solace of some sort from an American syndicated cartoon strip in Johannesburg daily, The Citizen. A recent edition had characters Frank en Ernest in front of the Capitol in Washington with one saying “First I did ‘Meet the Press’. Then I did ‘Face the Nation’ and all the time playing ‘Dodge the Question’”.

The views expressed are those of the writer and not necessarily those of defenceWeb.