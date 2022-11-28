Fine words by CNavy – hopefully action follows

While eminently laudable the view offered by South Africa’s new senior sailor that finance, more correctly the lack of it, will not stand in the way of the maritime service executing its duties to the best of its ability will be a tall order.

Speaking at what could be called his “public debut” – the SA Navy (SAN) Gala Evening at Unisa this month (November) – Vice Admiral Monde Lobese told the audience “budgetary constraints” will not prevent the SAN from providing prepared and supported maritime defence capabilities for the defence and protection of South Africa.

Given that “budgetary constraints” are seen as one of the major problem areas facing the entire national defence force – another being personnel numbers – the vice admiral will do well to remember “talk is cheap” and “actions speak louder than words” during his occupancy of the CNavy suite of offices in Visagie Street, Pretoria.

The lack of seaworthy frigates and submarines is, while not confirmed as a matter of record, public knowledge. This has seen no platform committed to a Mozambique Channel anti-piracy deployment as per a Southern African Development Community (SADC) agreement. There has however been an SAN presence off and in Mozambique as part of Operation Vikela, the South African contribution to SAMIM (SADC Mission in Mozambique).

The Valour Class frigates and Heroine Class Type 208 sub-surface craft are all overdue mid-life refits and upgrades with only some work done in this regard on SAS Amatola (F145) over six years ago. As always the miserliness of National Treasury is pointed out as the guilty party for not providing sufficient funds for essential work to be done.







Bottom line is the SAN cannot properly execute its mandate as matters stand at present and Lobese is not going to give his sailors more days at sea unless he can summon divine intervention.