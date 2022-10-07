AAD Quo Vadis?

Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 is history and while pats on backs are in order the state of what is termed the “premier” defence and aerospace exhibition in Africa needs a long, hard introspective look ahead of 2024.

The candid admission by exhibition organisers that 30% of display space at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof remained unsold is – to a certain extent – another acknowledgement all is not well in the South African defence industry. This is despite praise singers from government departments, State-owned entities (SOEs) and industry representative associations offering differing views.

It was said ahead of the exhibition no contract awards or signings would happen at what the SA Air Force (SAAF) calls its “centre of transport excellence” – Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof. This, with the exception of AAD 1998 when whispers circulated of the successful bidders for the much-vaunted Strategic Defence Procurement Package (SDPP), again proved true. The exhibition, since its embryonic debut in 1975 at Lanseria Airport as an air show and then morphed into DEXSA (Defence Exhibition of SA) before becoming AAD, has never rivalled Farnborough or other international defence exhibitions as a site to make announcements.

While some wait with bated breath to see if and when the delayed South African defence industry (SADI) lekgotla takes place – it was set down for April – others are not overly optimistic it will happen this year. National Defence Industry Council (NDIC) co-ordinator Dr Moses Khanyile told defenceWeb in April the gathering would address “some challenges” faced by the local defence industry.







Given that SADI’s major and in many instances only source of revenue is exports, more has to be done by AAD organisers to attract foreign military buyers to the 2024 exhibition. It’s all well and good to talk about the number of meetings someone like Armscor’s chief executive had during the AAD trade days but proof – in the form of preferably sales or memoranda of understanding and partnerships – are needed if SADI and AAD are to move forward meaningfully.