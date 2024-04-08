SVI at Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2023

In November, SVI Engineering was an invited participant in Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2023 at Lohatlha, where we demonstrated the military capabilities of the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler and MAX 9. 🔥🔥🔥 Check out this quick video…

SVI is an original equipment manufacturer that has specialised in armoured vehicles since 2004. The company is a market leader in Africa, serving the private, corporate, security, mining and governmental segments. SVI holds a Level 2 B-BBEE certification and its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TÜV Rheinland.