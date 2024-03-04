Our factory-backed B6 armoured cab replacement for the UD Kuzer truck

Introducing SVI Engineering’s B6 armouring package for the UD Kuzer RKE 150 truck: a full cab replacement with bullet-resistant steel and ballistic glass, providing ultimate protection against assault rifles up to 7.62×51 mm.

Approved by UD Trucks Southern Africa, it maintains the manufacturer’s warranty while offering unmatched safety and versatility for diverse applications. Watch our video to witness the innovation in action and explore how the SVI-converted UD Kuzer truck can elevate your security needs today!