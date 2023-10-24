defenceWebTV Episode 4

In this episode of defenceWeb TV, we begin with an expert view on how crucial the South African defence industry is to maintaining South Africa’s sovereignty. We then look at the impact of drone wars and what this means for the South African defence industry and for Milkor in particular after the first flight of its Milkor 380 UAV. And finally, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s launch of the Border Management Authority on 5 October, we examine if the newly established entity will be able to achieve its mandate.

