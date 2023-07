In this edition of defenceWeb TV we focus on Wagner’s influence in Africa and how events in Russia are shaping its future. We also examine the rapid growth of Milkor and its expansion into the air, land and sea domains before heading down to Air Force Base Langebaanweg for a wings ceremony that saw the graduation of new pilots and air crew for the South African Air Force. Then it’s off to Simon’s Town to witness how the South African Navy’s search for diver recruits has progressed.