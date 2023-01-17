Journalist deaths on the rise

Eighty-six journalists and media workers were killed around the world in 2022 – one every four days, according to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), highlighting the risks and vulnerabilities journalists face while working.

The spike in killings in 2022 marks a reversal of the trend in recent years. In 2018 there were 99 killings with the number dropping to an average of 58 per year from 2019 to 2021, according to the UNESCO Observatory of Killed Journalists. The numbers, according to the UN agency, are a reminder of “growing fissures in rule of law systems worldwide” and highlight states’ failure to fulfil obligations to protect journalists and prevent and prosecute crimes against them.

While every region was affected, Latin America and the Caribbean were the deadliest for journalists in 2022 with 44 killings, over half of all of killed worldwide. Asia and the Pacific registered 16 killings, while 11 were killed in Eastern Europe. The deadliest individual countries were Mexico (19 killings), Ukraine (10) and Haiti (nine).

Around half the journalists killed were off duty when they were targeted – while traveling, at home or in parking lots and other public places not on assignment. This marks continuation of a trend and implies there are no safe spaces for journalists, even in their off duty time.

While the number of journalists killed in countries in conflict rose to 23 in 2022, compared with 20 the previous year, the global increase was driven by killings in non-conflict countries. This number almost doubled from 35 cases in 2021 to 61 in 2022, representing three quarters of all killings last year.

Journalists were killed for a variety of reasons, including reprisals for reporting on organised crime, armed conflict or the rise of extremism and covering sensitive subjects including corruption, environmental crimes, abuse of power and protests.

While there has been progress in the last five years, the rate of impunity for journalist killings remains high at 86%. This, UNESCO says, creates “a chilling effect” for journalists working and risking freedom of expression worldwide. “It proves combatting impunity remains a pressing commitment on which international co-operation must be further mobilised”.

In addition to killings, journalists continue to be threatened with violence ranging from enforced disappearance, kidnapping and arbitrary detention, legal harassment+ and digital violence, particularly against women journalists.

Another UNESCO report, this one on freedom of expression trends, highlights these challenges, pointing to weaponisation of defamation laws, cyber laws and anti “fake news” legislation, sometimes applied as a means to limit freedom of speech.

UNESCO is the UN agency mandated to ensure freedom of expression and safety of journalists around the world. It co-ordinates the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the issue of impunity, to be marked at its 10th anniversary with a global conference in Vienna, Austria this year.





