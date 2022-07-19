US, Moroccan Special Forces team up for inaugural cyber training

US Army Soldiers with the 3rd Special Forces Group Tactical Information Support Centre, Expeditionary Cyber Team 2, and Royal Moroccan Special Operations Forces have teamed up to conduct prototype cyber effects training during Exercise African Lion 22.

The cyber training collaboration, held on 26 June, was the first of its kind and sought to discover how low equity cyber solutions can expand options for key decision makers at the tactical, operational and strategic levels, United States Africa Command said.

The cyber effects training included hands-on cyber lab demonstrations using commercial tools and comparing them to less accessible high-tech devices. The lead 3rd SFG trainer described the hands-on training as an ‘opportunity to take cyber security to the field and into the mind of each Service Member in a combat situation.’

3rd SFG endeavours to learn, iterate, and eventually offer flexible cyber options at scale while maximizing the indigenous approach through partner forces, Africa Command said.

“By actually shifting the focus of training to the modern combat environment, which is now becoming rapidly digital, you create a more potent, lethal force, moving into the future,” stated a member of 3rd SFG.

Building an understanding of multi-domain digital activities would allow US and partner forces to work with more sustainable equipment and better understand digital threats to their missions.







African Lion 22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise. More than 7 500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for US and partner nation forces.