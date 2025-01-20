South Africa faces escalating cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure

As cybercrime incidents rise globally, South Africa is grappling with an increasing frequency of cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure across various sectors. The State Security Agency (SSA) has acknowledged that the nation faces significant threats, with ransomware attacks emerging as a predominant concern over the past year.

Critical sectors such as telecommunications, finance, transportation, energy, education, and healthcare have been affected, highlighting vulnerabilities in systems essential to the economy. Among the notable incidents in the public sector were attacks on the National Health Laboratory Service and Denel, showcasing the growing sophistication and reach of cybercriminals.

The SSA warns that threats to South Africa’s critical information infrastructure are likely to escalate, driven by the nation’s advanced communications systems, its position in the global community, and evolving geopolitical dynamics. These factors make the country an attractive target for malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities for financial or strategic gain.

