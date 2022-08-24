SIU, CSIR collaborate to fight cybercrime

This as these crimes become more technologically sophisticated.

According to a joint statement, the MOU paves the way for the CSIR to share expertise and skills to “drive research, development and innovation” in the fight against cybercrimes, data science and information.

“The signing of the MoU between the two government entities signals a coordinated effort to enhance the use of technology to fight the scourge of corruption and maladministration in the country.

“The organisations agreed to collaborate on a variety of strategic areas, which include enhancing data analytics and sharing, digital forensics, information and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology or blockchain and cyber infrastructure support.

“The partnership will see capability building in the development of digital investigation tools, digital forensic investigations and analysis, cloud and high-performance computing to uproot cybercrimes before they occur,” the two parties said in a statement.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, explained that the collaboration is imperative to ensuring that the unit does not fall behind as crime becomes more technologically sophisticated.

“Our partnership with the CSIR is in line with the SIU’s strategy of detecting fraud and corruption early and having systems in place that prevent these crimes. We live in a digitised world and criminals are using technology to their advantage – we cannot be left behind.

“The expertise and technology that the CSIR are offering the SIU are needed in order to fulfil our mandate. We cannot fight crime alone, which is why this partnership is important to the SIU,” Mothibi said.

CSIR chief executive officer, Dr Thulani Dlamini, said the council is at hand to assist the SIU in its fight against corruption.

“The fight against corruption and cybercrimes is a major issue in South Africa. The work that we do contributes to ensuring that we support a capable state. Through this partnership, the CSIR will utilise its research competency to assist the SIU with the necessary technological solutions to tackle cybercrimes.







“Our team of experts in data science, information security, as well as cybersecurity, blockchain and artificial intelligence, are ready to assist,” Dlamini said.