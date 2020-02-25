Russia blamed for Georgia cyberattacks

Britain blamed Russia for cyberattacks on Georgia, including a major assault that knocked out thousands of state, private and media websites.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency, assessed with high probability Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) carried out the October attack.

“The GRU’s reckless and brazen campaign of cyberattacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable,” said Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign minister.







“The Russian government has a clear choice: continue this aggressive pattern of behaviour against other countries, or become a responsible partner which respects international law.”