Rising cyberthreats: How the digital battlefield is shaping the future

With the growing global interconnection of trade and communications networks, cyberthreats are evolving into a global crisis, warns the 2025 Global Cybersecurity Outlook report. Published by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Accenture, the Global Cybersecurity Outlook highlights a rapidly escalating landscape of digital risks driven by geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and systemic vulnerabilities.

Geopolitical disputes have become a key driver of cyberwarfare, with state-sponsored actors targeting critical infrastructure to disrupt economies and destabilise societies. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, for instance, has revealed the devastating impact of cyberattacks on essential services, including energy and telecommunications. These incidents highlight the urgent need for governments and businesses to bolster defences against such threats.

Nearly 60% of organisations surveyed stated geopolitical dynamics have influenced their cybersecurity strategies. Business leaders cite cyber espionage and operational disruptions as primary concerns, signalling an increased focus on safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring resilience in volatile times.

