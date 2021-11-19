Probe into Indonesian police hack underway

Indonesian police are investigating claims by a hacker who said stolen personal data of thousands of police officers has been stolen, the latest cyberattack in a spate highlighting the country’s digital vulnerabilities.

Using a now suspended Twitter handle, a hacker who claimed to be from Brazil said the data of 28,000 officers was obtainedby infiltrating Indonesia’s national police server, according to local media reports.

The hacker said the information compromised included names, home addresses, emails, phone numbers and blood types.

“We are handling the case and it is being looked into by the cybercrime unit,” said police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo.

The incident follows an attack claimed by the same hacker last month on Indonesia’s Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN).

The hacks highlight digital security vulnerabilities at state agencies in Indonesia, which has one of the world’s biggest online markets.

In August, a flaw in the health ministry’s COVID-19 app exposed personal data and health status of 1.3 million people. The Indonesian president’s vaccine certificate was leaked the same week.

A month later, police confirmed investigating an alleged hack at the country’s intelligence agency and 10 government ministries by a group known as Mustang Panda.

Indonesia has seen a rise in cyberattacks, with 888 million attempts recorded from January to August, according to data from the national cyber agency.

Wahyudi Djafar, executive director of local Institute for Policy Research and Advocacy, called for more transparency around investigations of data breaches in Indonesia.

“The challenge is, every time there’s a data breach involving public institutions, there hasn’t been an investigation with accountability,” he said.





