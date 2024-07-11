DPWI victim of R300 million cyber theft

Recently appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean MacPherson, revealed on 10 July that the department had been the target of at least R300 million in cyber theft over the past 10 years.

This revelation came after a recent incident in May 2024, which resulted in the theft of R24 million from the department. The Minister noted that this led to a full joint investigation by the Hawks, South African Police Service, the State Security Agency, and experts from the cyber security industry.

Promising to tackle the cyber threat to the department, the minister stated it had become evident “that the department has been a soft target and playground for cyber criminals for over a 10 year period and this should have been picked up a lot earlier.”

