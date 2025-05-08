Preserving defence capability through commitment to skills development

Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s (RDM’s) purpose statement, “Taking Responsibility in a Changing World,” drives the company’s strategic goals in skills development. As the world evolves, the demand for a highly skilled workforce capable of creating technology to meet society’s current and future needs grows. RDM is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers and scientists, ensuring that the defence industry continues to thrive while creating shared value and preserving vital knowledge in ammunition manufacturing.

Developing a Skilled and Diverse Workforce

RDM’s commitment to skills development is evident in the diverse expertise of its talent pool. The company invests in creating a skill pool of scientists and engineers across various disciplines, including explosives experts, rocket scientists, weapon system analysts, chemical engineers, and process engineers. These professionals play a crucial role in working with ammunition, rocket technology, and chemicals while continually improving manufacturing processes.

Beyond technical expertise, RDM prioritises diversity and inclusion in its skills development programmes. The company actively address disparities by creating opportunities for historically marginalised groups, ensuring that everyone has the chance to contribute to its shared objectives. Additionally, RDM’s aim is to integrate and retain trained talent within the organisation as vacancies arise, fostering long-term industry sustainability.

The rising costs associated with obtaining professional qualifications are leading to increasing financial exclusion for many capable individuals. RDM recognises its role in these individuals’ career development.

A Commitment to Education and Training

RDM offers bursaries, internships, learnerships, and apprenticeships to individuals pursuing careers in STEM-related fields and beyond. Dr Frank Dirksen, RDM CEO, notes that in 2024 alone, RDM awarded 78 internships, 116 learnerships and 127 bursaries. Over the past five years, RDM has invested R85 million in these programmes, awarding 632 engineering- and non-engineering-related bursaries to support the development of skilled professionals in the defence industry. These bursaries are also available to children of RDM employees.

A Personal Journey: Kareema Ontong’s Experience

Kareema Ontong is one of many success stories arising from RDM’s skills development initiatives; she is a chemical engineer who received a bursary from RDM to complete her master’s degree.

“Coming from a community with everyday financial struggles, accessing higher education was never straightforward. As the eldest of three children, with my father as the sole breadwinner, my family could not financially support my studies. This bursary became more than just financial assistance; it was the key to overcoming a significant barrier in my academic journey. It allowed me to focus on my education and aspirations without placing additional strain on my family. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, which has brought me one step closer to achieving my professional goals in chemical engineering,” she said.

“My journey in tertiary education began in 2014 at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where I pursued Chemical Engineering. After completing my in-service training in wastewater treatment in 2016 at Zandvliet Wastewater Works, I chose to further my education in engineering. In 2023, I obtained my Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering while simultaneously launching my career in the explosives industry at RDM.

“I joined RDM as a graduate engineer in 2023 under the Human Resources Department, gaining valuable experience through the Accelerated Graduate Programme (AGP). After successfully completing this programme, I transitioned to the Plant Engineering Department as a Junior Engineer. Today, I am proud to contribute as a fully-fledged Chemical Engineer at RDM.”

RDM Plant Engineering is growing, and with this growth comes a need for highly skilled individuals to support the company’s strategic vision of becoming the number one technology house. To this end, RDM is committed to investing in talent development, thus equipping individuals to contribute to the mission effectively.

The Importance of Investing in Education

“I was inspired to pursue chemical engineering because I am fascinated by how Science and mathematics can solve real-world problems. I am captivated by the ability to design processes that create essential products while addressing global challenges such as sustainability and resource efficiency. The blend of creativity, problem-solving, and innovation in chemical engineering provides an ideal avenue to make a meaningful impact.

“As someone who has directly benefited from a bursary, I understand the crucial role financial support plays in empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds. Sponsoring bursaries in the defence industry not only develops skilled professionals but also drives innovation in fields such as materials science, sustainability, and safety. While ethical concerns exist, many advancements in this sector also benefit civilian industries and public safety. My own experience has shown how a bursary can remove financial barriers and create life-changing opportunities. Investing in education empowers individuals and strengthens the future of science and technology,” Ontong said.

RDM remains steadfast in its commitment to skills development, ensuring that the next generation of engineers and scientists has the tools and opportunities needed to shape a brighter, more technologically advanced future.