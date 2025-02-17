Avon Protection introduces new tactical MITR-M1 Half Mask

Avon Protection has introduced the newest addition to its portfolio of market-leading personal protective equipment, the MITR-M1 Half Mask, for Special Operations, military and first responder personnel operating in low- to mid-level threat environments.

MITR-M1 has been designed to fill a critical capability gap between lower protection/single-use masks and traditional full-face respirators. With a lightweight (0.55lbs/250g) and low-profile design, MITR-M1 can be carried in cargo pockets or gear pouches. It gives operators a low burden, ever-ready solution that can be quickly donned in tactical and fast-evolving situations where respiratory threats may be present.

The MITR-PF1 particle filter incorporates a low-profile, pleated element that provides 99.97% filtration efficiency against very fine dust, fumes, biological agents, and oil- and water-based mists. Further combination filters effective against riot control agents and TIC’s will be available later this year.

MITR-M1 has been developed as a tactical half mask solution to ensure user comfort and maintain optimised breathing efficiency during operations. It is manufactured from proven military pedigree materials; with a sleek flush-fitting, left/right configurable mounted filter with a curved profile that ensures compatibility with other tactical gear and maintains weapons sighting ability.

Steve Elwell, President of Avon Protection, said, “With the launch of MITR-M1, Avon Protection reinforces its position as the world leader in respiratory protection for users across the full law enforcement, military and first responder spectrum. In addition to our range of high-threat CBRN full-face respirators, we can now offer a much-needed tactical half mask solution for those needing always-ready protection in fast developing environments where seconds count.”

“MITR-M1 embodies the integration-led design ethos of our range of personal protective equipment, fitting seamlessly into existing tactical gear ensembles, allowing the wearer to get on with the mission with minimum distraction and get home safely.”

MITR-M1 is the first phase of a new tactical ensemble that will grow during 2025 to include innovative, adaptable head attachment variants, according to Avon. Initially launching with a head harness solution, later this year Avon Protection will launch a helmet clip solution that will enable users to attach the half mask to their helmet rail in seconds without the need to remove the helmet. This ensures the user’s head is always protected. The ensemble will be further complimented in late 2025 with the introduction of a power-sealed goggle apparatus to allow users to scale their protection as required.

Avon Protection is represented in South Africa by ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Established in South Africa in 1985, ECM Technologies is a highly specialised technology-driven company with 35 years of experience in the supply of superior solutions to the defence industry. The company is South Africa’s leading supplier of CBRN defence solutions. The company also specialises in optics and electro optics, EOD/C-IED (bomb disposal) equipment, runflat systems for armoured vehicles and modular steel bridging systems.

Editorial contacts:

Eric Milburn

(012) 329 4116

[email protected]

www.ecmtech.co.za