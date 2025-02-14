Yemeni dhow hijacking ends without loss of life

Five days after it was hijacked by pirates, the Yemeni fishing vessel Al Najma was again under the command and control of her own crew, Operation Atalanta on Thursday 13 February said.

When the incident off Eyl on the northern Puntland coast was reported to the European Union (EU) naval task force in the western Indian Ocean it was classified an “armed robbery at sea” because it happened close to shore. The vessel was hijacked off Eyl on 8 February.

Once logged the well-oiled Atalanta machine deployed air and naval assets in the area, conducted an intensive search and located the dhow, close to the Somali coastline. “The immediate presence of Atalanta forces in the area, especially the helicopter, was decisive in the fishing vessel liberation. The forces went on board to grant security and check the condition of the crew. No injuries were reported and the 12 crew members were safe,” a statement read, in part.

The dhow’s crew said the alleged pirates abandoned the vessel after stealing personal objects and two skiffs belonging to the dhow.

Contact and co-ordination with Atalanta maritime security partners in the area of operation (AoO) was maintained for the duration of the incident. Partners who provided – and were given – information included the Yemeni Coast Guard and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), particularly a Japanese maritime patrol reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA).

As always, Atalanta is ever vigilant to piracy related incidents in its AoO to ensure maritime security for merchant and fishing shipping and advises vessels to register on the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO)’s voluntary registration scheme (VRS). This assists in providing effective monitoring and response by Atalanta assets and partners to counter threats to maritime security.

A similar case to the Yemeni dhow incident happened in December 2024 when a Chinese fishing vessel was also seized off Somalia.