USS Mount Whitney visits Libya

The United States Navy recently sailed the centerpiece of its 6th Fleet into two Libyan ports, the latest in a series of engagements to show US support for Libyan security integration, sovereignty and cooperation.

The USS Mount Whitney brought fleet commander Vice Admiral Jeffrey T Anderson; Ambassador Richard Norland, US special envoy for Libya; and Jeremy Berndt, chargé d’affaires ad interim of the US Embassy to Libya; to Tripoli and Benghazi on 20 and 21 April.

The Mount Whitney is a Blue Ridge-class command and control vessel and the flagship of the 6th Fleet, which is based at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. The visit, which included stops in Tripoli and Benghazi, underscores the US commitment to a “unified, stable, and sovereign Libya through military-to-military engagements and diplomatic outreach,” according to a release by US Embassy Libya and US Sixth Fleet Public Affairs.

“This visit demonstrates the United States’ continued investment in a peaceful and unified Libya,” Anderson said. “We are proud to engage with Libyan leaders and our defence counterparts to support shared goals of security, sovereignty and institutional unity.”

The Mount Whitney’s visit is the latest example of US Africa Command and the Libya External Office’s growing engagement with Libya by promoting interoperability, regional maritime security and counterterrorism cooperation. “The United States supports Libya’s sovereignty and Libyan-led efforts in building toward a single defence institution that secures the country’s borders and protects its people from malign actors,” the release states.

During the visit, US personnel met with key Libyan military and civilian leaders in both ports. The visit included tours of the Mount Whitney and engagements with officials on both sides of Libya’s military.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen US-Libya military ties and help Libya integrate forces of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Libya National Army (LNA).

“Our presence in key Libyan ports aboard the US Sixth Fleet flagship demonstrates our commitment to working side by side with Libyan partners throughout the country to preserve Libya’s peace and stability,” Norland said.

The Mount Whitney’s visit comes after two earlier notable engagements between US and Libyan authorities. In December 2024, Berndt announced the signing of a lease for a new US embassy in Tripoli.

In late February 2025, US and Libyan GNU and LNA personnel trained together in a joint tactical air control exercise near Sirte, Libya. The event also promoted reunification of Libyan military and security institutions.

The USS Mount Whitney arrived in Libya after a 17 April stop in Tunisia, which was a scheduled port visit to reinforce the longstanding partnership between the two countries. During the visit, the Tunisian Navy commissioned two American 34-meter Island Class Patrol Boats, which the US transferred to Tunisia to help it secure its maritime borders and contribute to regional security.

Written by Africa Defense Forum and republished with permission. The original article can be found here.