US Defence Secretary makes Africom visit a strategic priority

On 11 February—and less than three weeks into his tenure—US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has made a decisive move, traveling to US Africa Command (Africom) headquarters at Kelley Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, in his first overseas visit to. This marks a significant moment in his early tenure. The trip signals the Pentagon’s sharpened focus on strategic competition in Africa, with Hegseth emphasizing America’s commitment to countering China’s growing influence while reinforcing military partnerships to combat persistent security threats.

Speaking to reporters at Africom headquarters, Hegseth made clear that Africa is a key front in the broader contest for global influence. He warned that China’s ambitions on the continent are not benign and that the US must remain engaged. “China’s intentions are pernicious, not just in their part of the world but also on the African continent,” he said. “And America’s posture there, along with allies and partners, is going to matter [in regard to] contesting that space. So, it certainly remains a priority.”

His visit comes at a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics, with China and Russia making strategic inroads across Africa through infrastructure investments, arms deals, and diplomatic overtures. The Pentagon’s response, he indicated, will focus on strengthening alliances and enhancing military cooperation. Just last week, Africom Commander US Marine Corps General Michael Langley signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence, an agreement further cementing US-Africa defence ties.

Counterterrorism efforts also featured prominently in Hegseth’s discussions. He underscored the importance of counterterrorism efforts in Africa. He pointed to the 1 February US airstrikes against ISIS targets in Somalia as an example of the military’s ongoing role in stabilizing the region. Coordinated with the Federal Government of Somalia, the strikes reflect what he described as a necessary shift in decision-making authority to field commanders. “That’s a reflection … of pushing authority down [and] untying the hands of warfighters,” he said. “[Such decisions] should be made at the four-star level or at the Secretary of Defence level more quickly based on the ability to degrade the enemy.” His remarks suggest a move toward a more agile, responsive military posture, granting greater tactical control to commanders in the field.

The defence secretary emphasized that his approach to counterterrorism would be guided by input from military leaders on the ground. “I want to listen to commanders on the ground first and foremost, as does the president,” he said. While affirming his commitment to executing counterterrorism missions effectively, he also stressed the need to capitalize on remote intelligence capabilities to contain threats. “Trump has been very clear that we’re not trying to have American boots all over the globe where we can do counterterrorism effectively over the horizon,” Hegseth said. “That’s the preference. But we’ll review the force posture [in Somalia].”

Acknowledging the complex security landscape across the continent, Hegseth reaffirmed Africom’s role as vital to US interests. “That’s a mission very much worth resourcing,” he stated. “Africa is very much on the front lines of a fight—from Islamists to Christian populations that are under siege in Africa and have been ignored for far too long.”

Hegseth’s presence in Stuttgart is particularly significant given that a trio of Trump administration top Cabinet officials—Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Hegseth himself—are in Europe this week at the same time, albeit at different events. Their overlapping travel schedules underscore the administration’s renewed emphasis on global engagement while collectively advancing Trump’s “America First” agenda at the core of his second term’s defence and foreign policy approach.

