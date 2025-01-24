UN SG warns of increased threats in DR Congo

Warnings of “increased threats” and “regional war” in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should be of great concern to South African Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga and a SA National Defence Force (SANDF) delegation.

The delegation, according to the Public Information Office of the South Africa Contingent to SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in DR Congo), wrapped up its visit to the troubled central African country with a dinner at the SA contingent airport base hosted by contingent commander Colonel Thembekile Nqukuva on Monday, 20 January.

The gathering took place two days ahead of Motshekga’s scheduled 22 to 25 January visit to, among others, prioritise the well-being and interests of South African soldiers in line with her ‘soldier first’ principle’.

Yesterday (Thursday, 23 January) with Motshekga still in DRC Guterres said in a statement a renewed offensive by M23 rebels “in recent days” was “taking a devastating toll on civilians”.

The Rwandan-backed rebels’ seizure of Sake in South Kivu “increases the threat” to regional capital Goma – all of which is “heightening the threat of a regional war.” Rwanda denies any direct involvement with M23 fighters according to the statement.

The UN mission in DRC – MONUSCO – withdrew from South Kivu last June. Its peacekeepers have defended positions in North Kivu, including Goma and Sake, where clashes between M23, FARDC (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo) and other armed groups continue. Recent fighting has claimed at least 10 lives and displaced over 250 000 people, the Guterres statement has it.

He called on M23 to “immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas and abide by the 31 July 2024 ceasefire agreement”. The statement reports Guterres as “deeply troubled” by the most recent report of the Group of Experts established under Security Council resolution 1533 highlighting “the presence of Rwandan troops on Congolese soil and continued support to the M23”.

In recent weeks, M23 advances have closed in on the outskirts of Goma, which has a population of 2 million people and is a regional hub for security and humanitarian efforts.

Sake is 27 kilometres from Goma and one of the last main routes into the provincial capital still under government control, according to the UN.

More than 7 million people have been displaced by fighting. Earlier this month, M23 captured the towns of Minova, Katale and Masisi, west of Goma.