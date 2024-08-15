UN medals for SA troops in DR Congo

Among the contributions which earned 132 South African peacekeepers United Nations (UN) medals this week were ensuring farmers could return to their lands and crops without fear in an area where ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) rebels previously operated “with impunity”.

Radio Okapi, the MONUSCO radio station in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reported Jacques Manoku, Matembo district head of Beni’s Mulekera commune, as praising the South African soldiers.

He told the medal parade that a few months ago the Matembo neighbourhood was targeted by ADF rebels but, “Thanks to the joint efforts of South African peacekeepers and the DRC Armed Forces (FARDC – Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo) the security situation improved, allowing the population to return to a normal life – the medals are well deserved”.

The medals, according to Radio Okapi, were awarded in recognition of the contribution to peace made by the South African soldiers and support personnel as well as protecting civilians.

Apart from the ADF joint operations with the Congolese military, the South African troops regularly collaborate with their Congolese counterparts in and on patrols to ensure better protection 24/7.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) elements are currently deployed on two missions tasked with peacekeeping in the DRC. The first is the longstanding United Nations mission – MONUSCO – at this stage scheduled to wrap up operations at year-end.

Number two is the three-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission –SAMIDRC – initially deployed in December and slated to be operational in July – the deployment has been hampered by limited airlift capability which delayed projections.

The United Nations and African Union have committed to providing technical support to SAMIDRC, but the extent and quantity is still being determined, leaving South Africa to take most responsibility for the mission, providing the bulk (2 900) of the 5 000 troops along with Malawi and Tanzania.

The eastern DRC has 120 armed groups operating there, with the most significant being the M23. Foreign actors, such as Rwanda, have escalated the conflict and “military deployment will not bring a lasting solution other than to pacify the situation. Initiated diplomatic processes must be supported,” Ambassador Tebogo Seokolo, DIRCO Acting Deputy Director-General: Africa, told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Co-operation (PCIRC) last month.

South Africa is DRC’s third largest export destination and 69th largest source of imports. Last year South African imports from the DRC were mainly iron products and steel. On exports, in 2023 R26.6 billion of South African goods went to DRC compared to R23.6 billion in 2022. South African exports were machinery (R11.1 billion), iron products and steel (R3 billion), chemicals (R2.6 billion), plastics and rubber (R1.8 billion) and what the Seokolo presentation terms “vehicles, aircraft and vessels” to the value of R1.2 billion.

South Africa, according to the DIRCO point man for the continent, has invested in several DRC sectors including, financial services mining and construction. South African companies in the DRC include Engen, Stanbic, PPC, Vodacom, Guma, DSTV, ABSA, ATIC, Into Africa Mining, Knight Piesold Consulting and Kibali Gold.