UN DR Congo mission authorised to assist SAMIDRC

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution adopted this week makes available UN peacekeeping resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – under strict conditions – to the tri-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the country’s troubled eastern region.

At the heart of the four-page Resolution 2746 (2024) adopted on 6 August, are a number of points detailing support to be provided by MONUSCO to SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the DRC).

The first authorises MONUSCO, the UN mission in the DRC working to wrap up operations by year-end, to support SAMIDRC through enhanced co-ordination, information sharing and technical assistance as well as use of MONUSCO logistic assets and military capabilities in the MONUSCO deployment area.

This is to happen “consistent with paragraph 20 of resolution 2717 (2023) and within existing resources in furtherance of MONUSCO’s mandate” at all times taking into account protection of civilians, including women and girls, child protection, prevention of conflict-related sexual violence, prevention of harm to civilians, civil-military co-ordination (CIMIC), disarmament as well as weapons and ammunitions management.

On “asset utilisation” the resolution has it there will be co-ordination between MONUSCO and SAMIDRC for “air and other assets” to be used for medical and casualty evacuation (casevac) of SAMIDRC troops. This co-ordination will extend to moving SAMIDRC troops, by air and on the ground, only when MONUSCO assets are needed in combat situations.

SAMIDRC will be on the receiving end of “comprehensive technical advice” from UN legal officers as regards compliance covering international humanitarian law and international human rights law, where applicable, as well as the African Union (AU) Strategic Framework for Compliance and Accountability in Peace Support Operations.

Resolution 2746 “stresses” MONUSCO support provision to the Southern African bloc mission is “without prejudice to MONUSCO’s existing mandate”. This refers specifically to protecting civilians and in support of national security. It also calls on the three SAIMDRC troop contributing countries (TCCs) – Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania – to “actively minimise the risk of harm to civilians in all areas of its operation”.

It “emphasises” the importance of implementing the UN zero tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and calls on the SAMIDRC TCCs to “ensure appropriate conduct and discipline to prevent and respond to SEA incidents”.

Advance party deployments for SAIMDRC started in December with MONUSCO Head, Bintou Keita, last month informing the UNSC its operationalisation was expected in July. There was, at the time of publication, no response from SADC on Resolution 2746 on its website or X (formerly twitter) account.