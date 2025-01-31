UDM adds its voice to calls for more defence funding

With its leader now in the government ranks, as it were, United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has taken on the mantle of party fighter for a better funded national defence force.

He has it “recent events” in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an obvious reference to the deaths of 13 South African soldiers, raise “critical questions about South Africa’s continued military participation in peacekeeping missions – especially when such sacrifices are the result”.

“The UDM,” a statement has him saying, “acknowledges South Africa’s responsibility as a global player to uphold its commitments to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions. We cannot allow our servicemen and women to be sent into conflict zones ill-prepared—like lambs to the slaughter! Moreover, the events of the past few days should be seen as an embarrassment for the SANDF and a stark reflection of South Africa’s diminishing military capabilities”.

“How can we justify our continued participation in peacekeeping missions when we struggle to meet the very military standards these missions demand?

“For years, the SANDF and the Ministry of Defence have sounded the alarm on its chronic underfunding, yet these warnings have been largely ignored. The Defence Force Service Commission (DFSC) had highlighted the need to strengthen our armed forces, not only through better equipment but also with adequate training. Most recently, the Ministry of Defence in the government of national unity (GNU) emphasised the pressing need for an increased defence budget.

“The SANDF has been subjected to severe budget cuts and the ravages of underfunding and unserviceable capabilities against escalating tasks have had a devastating effect into the Force.

“For instance, in the 2023/24 financial year, the Department received a total budget allocation of R51.1 billion, a net decrease of about R500 million from the previous adjusted budget. However, the 2024/25 defence budget is set at R51.8 billion, and subsequently adjusted to R52.4 billion. For 2025/26, the defence budget rises to R53.7 billion and for 2026/27 it increases to R56.2 billion, but considering inflation is over five percent this represents a decline in real terms, and subsequently, is a disaster for the SANDF and its abilities to carry out its primary mandate, not to even mention peacekeeping missions.

“For example, the SANDF cannot defend our skies, as only two of 26 Gripens are operational and none of its none of its C-130BZ Hercules are airworthy. Our country’s maritime defence capacity is also shocking, as the Navy only has one frigate and a lone multi-mission inshore patrol vessels to patrol our seas, with none of its submarines functional.

“Denel is also failing dismally to develop tools and advance the SANDF. For instance, Denel received and was paid R8.3 billion for a contract signed in 2007 to deliver 264 Badger armoured personnel carriers over the following ten years. It has been almost 20 years since signing that ten-year contract. To date, none of these have reached our troops. Not one.

“Defence spending is now at about 0,7% of GDP versus the international norm of two percent of GDP, putting strain on an overstretched SANDF that is carrying out deployments in the DRC, Mozambique, internally and on South Africa’s borders. As it stands, the SANDF is unable to pay for critical spares, maintenance and upgrades, resulting to the external deployments being in serious trouble.

“The challenges facing the SANDF are not new. The UDM believes that the recent events in the DRC highlight the urgent need for the GNU to reprioritise defence spending—or rather, address the chronic neglect of our armed forces.

“Until our troops receive proper training, sufficient and fully operational equipment and the necessary tools to perform their ordinary duties effectively, the UDM strongly urges that South Africa drastically scales back its participation in UN peacekeeping missions and brings our soldiers home!”