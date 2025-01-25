Three SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC – Sandu

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) is reporting that three South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have been killed in fighting M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The rebels have taken several towns and are threatening the capital of North Kivu province, Goma.

The military trade union on Saturday 25 January extended condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three members who lost their lives in the DRC on 23 January.

“Their sacrifice, along with the injuries sustained by at least 14 other SANDF members during ongoing battles in the region, is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those working to uphold peace and stability. Many of these brave soldiers are proud members of Sandu, who have served their nation with unwavering dedication,” the union said in a statement.

Sandu said this incident raises critical questions: Has the President been made fully aware of these casualties? “The lack of communication has become all too common, with SANDF leadership keeping the public and even at times ministers in the dark for far too long. Such delays not only show a lack of respect for those who serve but also undermine trust in the military and the government’s ability to manage this crisis effectively.”

Pikkie Greef, National Secretary of Sandu, expressed frustration at the lack of transparency: “Soldiers deserve more than silence. Their sacrifices and injuries demand immediate acknowledgement and action from our leaders. It is unacceptable for such critical information to be delayed or withheld. We need answers, and we need them now.”

“We once again call on the Commander in Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to address the nation and provide clarity on the ongoing situation in the DRC. Our soldiers and their families deserve respect, honesty, and support during these challenging times. The government must prioritize open communication and decisive action to honour the sacrifices of those who risk their lives for our country,” Sandu concluded.

The South African National Defence Force told defenceWeb at the time of publication that it was still verifying information with the relevant stakeholders and would issue a statement shortly.

It is understood that SANDF soldiers serving with the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) have been caught up in fierce fighting with M23 rebels, who have attacked Sake (less than 30 km from Goma) and are threatening the provincial capital home to two million people. The United Nations said 400 000 people have been displaced by the recent surge in fighting, which has seen the M23 seize several smaller town in North Kivu province. Earlier in the week, they captured Minova, a strategically important port on the shores of Lake Kivu, and also the towns of Katale and Masisi, west of Goma.

United Nations peacekeeping soldiers with the MONUSCO mission have also stepped in to assist DRC government forces and SAMIDRC, losing at least five of their own soldiers.

Last year, six South African soldiers died in combat in the DRC. It is believed the SANDF death toll from January’s fighting could well exceed the three initially reported.